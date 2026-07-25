GLP-1 drugs reshaping fitness: UAE experts stress strength training is key

For decades, the fitness industry revolved around one goal — helping people lose weight. Today, the growing popularity of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro is changing that equation.

Across Dubai, fitness coaches say they are seeing a sharp rise in clients using the medications, forcing gyms to rethink everything from training programmes to nutrition advice. Instead of chasing rapid weight loss, the focus is increasingly on preserving muscle, improving body composition and supporting long-term health.

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Sarah Lindsay, founder of Roar Fitness and a three-time Olympian, said GLP-1 medications have completely changed the way trainers approach new clients.

“A few years ago, the priority with most new clients was fat loss. Now, with a GLP-1 client, the priority flips almost entirely to muscle preservation and strength,” she said.

Instead of simply designing calorie-burning workouts, trainers now ask clients about their appetite, energy levels and how their bodies are responding to the medication before building personalised programmes.

“The medication suppresses appetite; it doesn’t build a stronger body,” Lindsay said. “Without resistance training, a real portion of the weight lost is muscle, not fat.”

She said trainers are also placing greater emphasis on protein intake and recovery because many clients are eating significantly less while on the medication.

Muscle matters

One of the biggest changes, according to Lindsay, is that strength training is no longer an optional extra.

“Rapid weight loss without resistance training can strip lean mass along with fat,” she said. “Muscle drives your metabolism, strength, bone density and how well you age. Losing it quietly undermines the very outcome people think they’re achieving.”

She added that Dubai has become one of the markets where demand for specialist coaching has risen sharply, with many clients specifically seeking guidance on how to maintain muscle while taking GLP-1 medications.

The shift is also changing the business model of premium gyms.

“It’s pushed premium fitness further toward personalised, results-driven coaching rather than generic gym memberships,” Lindsay said. “Clients need trainers who understand what’s happening in their bodies and can adapt programmes week by week.”

Doctors warn against relying on medication alone

Medical experts say the drugs have transformed obesity treatment but stress they should only be used under medical supervision and alongside lifestyle changes.

Dr Kingini Bhadran, specialist endocrinologist at Aster Clinic, Qusais, said GLP-1 medications have helped redefine obesity as a chronic medical condition rather than simply a lifestyle issue.

“They have significantly transformed obesity management by offering an effective medical treatment option alongside lifestyle modification,” she said.

However, she warned that patients who do not consume enough protein or perform regular strength training risk losing lean muscle mass as they lose weight.

“Muscle loss can reduce metabolism, decrease strength, impair physical function and increase the likelihood of regaining weight after stopping treatment,” she said.

To minimise those risks, she recommends adequate protein intake, resistance training at least two to three times a week and regular medical monitoring.

Growing cosmetic use

Both experts also expressed concern over the increasing number of people using GLP-1 medications primarily for cosmetic weight loss.

“The biggest misconception is thinking the medication does the work on its own,” Lindsay said.

She warned that some people are using the drugs simply to become thinner without addressing the lifestyle habits needed for long-term success.

“The real risk isn’t the medication itself when it’s prescribed and monitored properly,” she said. “It’s treating it as a shortcut rather than part of a medically guided plan.”

Dr Bhadran agreed, saying she has seen more people seeking GLP-1 medications despite not meeting the medical criteria.

“This trend is concerning because these medications are not intended as a quick fix or a substitute for healthy lifestyle habits,” she said. “Inappropriate use may expose individuals to unnecessary side effects, nutritional deficiencies, muscle loss and potential long-term health risks.”