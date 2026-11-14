UAE doctors say glass skin craze risks long-term skin damage for kids, teens

The growing influence of social media beauty standards is raising concerns among UAE dermatologists, particularly as younger children begin adopting skincare practices designed for adult skin.

Girls as young as seven are showcasing elaborate, multi-step skincare routines on social media, prompting concerns about the pressure on children and teenagers to achieve flawless, glowing complexions.

The trend is often linked to the pursuit of 'glass skin' — a smooth, luminous and seemingly poreless complexion. However, the desire to replicate these beauty ideals is encouraging younger audiences to experiment with products and treatments that may be unsuitable for their developing skin.

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An article published in the journal American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP), titled Paediatrics Skin Care Regimens on TikTok, highlights how video-based online content increasingly features young girls demonstrating elaborate skincare routines. Researchers warn that such content could influence skincare practices among children.

Dr Vijayeeta Jairath, Specialist Dermatologist at NMC Royal Hospital DIP, Dubai, said children and teenagers were increasingly being influenced by online beauty ideals, often without understanding the potential consequences of following adult skincare routines.

"The growing popularity of the glass skin trend is concerning, particularly among children and teenagers who are increasingly influenced by social media beauty standards. While healthy, glowing skin is desirable, achieving it should never come at the cost of skin health."

She explained that young skin is naturally delicate and does not require the intensive treatments frequently promoted by beauty influencers.

Repeated or excessive exposure to active ingredients, including alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), retinol and high-concentration vitamin C, can trigger a range of skin reactions, including "irritation, redness, dryness, peeling and increased skin sensitivity," she added.

How the glass skin obsession can damage the skin barrier

Beyond temporary irritation, dermatologists warn that excessive exfoliation and the inappropriate use of active ingredients can weaken the skin's protective barrier. This barrier plays an essential role in retaining moisture and protecting the skin against environmental irritants. When compromised, the skin can become more vulnerable to inflammation and sensitivity.

Dr Jairath said overusing potent skincare ingredients could disrupt this natural defence mechanism, potentially aggravating existing skin conditions.

"In some cases, this may also trigger or worsen acne, eczema and post-inflammatory pigmentation."

Dr Charandeep Kaur, Specialist in Dermatology, said the pursuit of a poreless, glowing complexion could itself become damaging.

"Repeated and aggressive exfoliation can lead to severely damaged stratum corneum." She explained that the stratum corneum, the outermost layer of the skin, helps retain moisture and protects against external irritants and allergens.

When this layer is damaged, the skin may become increasingly reactive to everyday environmental changes.

"Damaged skin is more reactive to environmental triggers like dust, weather changes [heat, cold], chemicals and allergens leading to warning symptoms and consequences such as itching, dryness, redness, tightness, and increased sensitivity."

Why children do not need elaborate skincare routines

With skincare trends increasingly reaching younger audiences, dermatologists stress that children should not feel compelled to follow complicated routines or use products designed to address adult skin concerns.

Dr Jairath said skincare should be guided by individual needs rather than viral beauty trends, adding that professional advice could help families determine whether active ingredients were necessary at all.

She emphasised that the objective should be to maintain healthy skin rather than pursue unrealistic standards of perfection.

“Active ingredients can be beneficial when used appropriately for specific skin concerns, but they should not become a routine necessity for children or teenagers without professional guidance.”

For parents, the growing glass skin trend is a reminder that more products do not necessarily mean better skin.

Dr Raihan Ashraf, Specialist Dermatologist at Aster Day Surgery Center, Mankhool, said age-appropriate skincare should focus on protecting the skin rather than experimenting with specialised treatments.

“Children and teenagers should generally stick to basic cleansing, moisturising, and sunscreen. Active or specialised treatments should only be used under a dermatologist's guidance, particularly to ensure that products are appropriate for their age and skin type.”

“Certain potent ingredients, including steroids and hydroquinone, should only be used for specific medical conditions under a doctor's supervision, as inappropriate or prolonged use can cause adverse skin effects,” she added.