UAE research centre completes world's first genetic treatment for rare disease

The 19-year-old has chronic granulomatous disease, which is a rare disorder in which white blood cells, which fight infections, do not work as they should

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 4:15 PM

In a world-first procedure, The Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London has delivered a genetic treatment for chronic granulomatous disease.

This disease is a rare disorder in which white blood cells — which fight infections — do not work as they should. These leaves the body vulnerable to bacterial and fungal infections, drastically reducing the patient's quality of life.

However, one 19-year-old at Great Ormond Street Hospital will now have a better life thanks to the Zayed Centre. The treatment that was provided to him is a part of a world-first trial for chronic granulomatous disease. It was developed, manufactured and delivered at the hospital.

The teenage patient will now have much better health in general, since the genetic treatment administered provides long-term stability and healthy immune cells for life.

There are further plans to use this treatment to help four other patients in the future.

A Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), University College London and GOSH Charity partnership, the Zayed Centre for Research was made possible by a £60 million gift from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.