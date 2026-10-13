GCC achieves 100% coverage of basic health services for youth, adolescents

Data showed that the number of young people aged 10 to 24 in GCC countries reached approximately 12.8 million in 2025, accounting for 20% of the region's population

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 13 Oct 2026, 11:19 AM
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Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have achieved 100 per cent coverage of basic health services for adolescents and young people, exceeding the global rate of 68 per cent, according to data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-STAT).

The data showed that the number of adolescents and young people aged 10 to 24 in GCC countries reached approximately 12.8 million in 2025, accounting for 20 per cent of the region's total population.

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GCC countries also achieved 100 per cent compliance with basic national regulations concerning adolescent and youth health, compared with a global rate of 84 per cent. This reflects the GCC countries' commitment to adolescent and youth health through two key areas: the provision of basic healthcare services and the establishment of national regulations to protect their health and improve access to care.

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GCC countries mark Gulf Adolescent and Youth Health Day on September 30 each year to highlight the importance of investing in young people's health, strengthening preventive care and health awareness, and developing services tailored to their needs.

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