Free surgeries for children in UAE: How to apply through ‘Golden Heart’ initiative

Parents of children with congenital heart diseases are encouraged to avail of free surgeries as part of a philanthropic endeavour launched by a UAE-based healthcare leader.
On January 1, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, the founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, announced 50 life-saving heart surgeries to celebrate his father-in-law and billionaire businessman Yusuffali M.A. completing five decades in the UAE. This unique initiative is inspired by Yusuffali’s 50 years of impactful presence in the UAE. Yusuffali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group International, landed in the UAE on December 31, 1973. The ‘Golden Heart’ initiative represents Dr Shamsheer’s heartfelt tribute to Yusuffali’s dream run in the UAE and his unwavering dedication to philanthropy.
As part of the initiative, Dr Shamsheer’s VPS Healthcare has invited applications from parents of deserving children with congenital heart diseases.
Parents are invited to submit their applications and the necessary documentation to hope@vpshealth.com. The required documents include the child’s medical report and contact details. The surgeries will be conducted in specialised hospitals under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings, spanning the UAE and Oman, and Dr Shamsheer’s hospitals in India.
The initiative seeks to support those from conflict zones and underprivileged backgrounds, acknowledging the financial challenges faced by many families dealing with these critical health issues.
