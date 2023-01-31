Free cancer screening in UAE: Pink Caravan announces route for nationwide ride from Saturday

The campaign aims to debunk myths about the big C and encourage early detection and prevention

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 3:59 PM Last updated: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 4:23 PM

The UAE's popular cancer awareness caravan is all set to hit the roads this Saturday for a 7-day campaign of spreading hope and empowering residents to beat the big C.

The Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) — an annual breast cancer awareness initiative of UAE-based Friends of Cancer Patients society — will be kicking off its 11th edition right on World Cancer Day.

Throughout the ride, free breast cancer medical screenings will be available, including clinical, ultrasound, and mammograms for both women and men. The campaign aims to dispel myths and misconceptions about cancer and encourage early detection and prevention.

The first day will focus on raising awareness for the most prominent and preventable types of cancer, including breast, skin, colon, prostate, testicular, childhood, and cervical cancer.

Mark your calendar and check out when PCR will reach your neighbourhood:

Day 1: Sharjah, Ajman

The ride will start on Al Heera Beach in Sharjah, with the official opening ceremony taking place at 8am and the procession kicking off at 9am.

The journey will take riders through the streets of Sharjah with an estimated arrival time of 11.30am at Heart of Sharjah (Al Hisn). In the afternoon, riders will begin at Thumbay Hospital Ajman at 3pm and end at Al Zorah Marina 1, encountering notable areas in Ajman, with an estimated arrival time of 6pm.

Day 2: Dubai

The riders will start at DIFC Gate Avenue at 8am, passing by Marasi Parking at 9.30am, then Skydive Dubai at 10.45am, passing by JBR at 12.30pm and ending at City Walk at 3.30pm.

Day 3: Sharjah

The caravan will leave Beeah Group at 8am, heading to Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), Sharjah TV, Al Jada, and Sharjah University City Arena, before ending at University Hospital, with an estimated time of arrival at 4.30pm.

Day 4: Umm Al Quwain

Flag-off will be at UAQ Wall at 9am, with riders passing by UAQ Hospital and ending at Kite Beach at 12pm. The second starting point 2 is at Hamriyah Fisherman's Marina at 2.30pm, passing by Hamriyah Ladies Club, with an estimated arrival time of 4pm at Hamriyah Beach.

Day 5: Fujairah

Caravan will start at Kalba Waterfront at 8am, ending at East Coast Fishing Charter Kalba Corniche at 9.15am.

Then, starting point 2 will be Kalba Corniche at 10am, ending on Fujairah Umbrella Beach at 12pm. Starting point 3 will be from Old Souq Khorfakkan at 1pm, with an estimated arrival of 5pm at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre.

Day 6: Ras Al Khaimah

From Saqr Hospital at 9.30am, the caravan will pass by Cove Rotana Resort and end at Mina AlArab Lagoon at 4.30pm.

Day 7: Abu Dhabi

Starting at Oasis of Dignity Parking at 10am, the riders will pass by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and end at Health Point at 12.30pm. A closing ceremony will be held at on Al Hudayriat Island.

ALSO READ: