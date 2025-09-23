Four Aster DM Healthcare hospitals ranked among the world’s best smart hospitals for 2026

The annual ranking honours the top 350 hospitals worldwide that are pioneering the use of cutting-edge digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Aster DM Healthcare, one of the GCC’s leading integrated healthcare providers, has once again earned international recognition with four of its hospitals included in Newsweek’s prestigious World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026 list of 350 global hospitals. Newsweek’s rankings, created with Statista, are based on global surveys of healthcare professionals and evaluations of hospitals’ adoption of advanced medical technologies.

The annual ranking honours the top 350 hospitals worldwide that are pioneering the use of cutting-edge digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation to transform clinical care, streamline operations, and elevate patient experience.

Representing the UAE, Aster Hospital Al Qusais (#267), Aster Hospital Mankhool (#309) and Medcare Hospital Al Safa (#248) were featured this year, with Al Qusais securing its place for the second consecutive year. Expanding Aster’s recognition beyond the UAE, Aster Sanad Hospital (#341) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was also named among the world’s best. The list also introduced a ribbon system this year to spotlight higher levels of smart hospital performance. Aster Hospital Mankhool and Aster Hospital Al Qusais earned two ribbons each, while Aster Sanad Hospital and Medcare Hospital Al Safa received one ribbon each, underscoring the group’s strong progress in digital innovation and smart healthcare delivery.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare said: “Since inception, our vision for Aster has been to make quality healthcare accessible and build excellence in all that we do. Being recognised among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals shows how far we’ve come in uniting digital innovation with compassionate, patient-centric care.”

Alisha Moopen, managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare added: “Being featured again in Newsweek’s ranking is a proud moment for Aster. It reflects our vision to make healthcare smarter, faster, and more compassionate, empowering staff through AI, automation, and digital solutions while enhancing patient care.”

Newsweek’s rankings, created with Statista, are based on global surveys of healthcare professionals and evaluations of hospitals’ adoption of advanced medical technologies. Aster DM Healthcare has been at the forefront of digital transformation, embedding smart solutions across its network to build a future-ready healthcare ecosystem.