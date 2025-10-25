Flu cases among UAE children likely to stay high till April amid changing weather

The flu season is far from over, and it’s hitting children hard. Doctors in the UAE are cautioning that influenza and cold-like infections among young patients could remain high until March, as hospitals see coughing, sneezing, and high fevers among schoolchildren.

As the evenings turn cooler and families enjoy the outdoors again, doctors are witnessing another kind of seasonal shift, a wave of children battling the flu.

“There is a significant rise in flu and influenza cases in the last few weeks,” said Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist paediatrics and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital, Dubai. “Most children visiting the OPD are suffering from a cold, cough, and fever.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to Dr Bothra, the spike is most visible among children aged between 3 and 12 years, particularly those who have recently returned to school. “High fever and severe coryza are the most common in these young patients,” she said.

Seasonal shift, temperature fluctuations

Doctors are linking this rise directly to the change in weather. The drop in temperature and alternating exposure between indoor air conditioning, and the outdoors appear to be taking a toll on children’s immunity.

“These cases are definitely linked to the seasonal change,” said Dr Bothra. “The sudden change in temperature has caused this rise.”

Dr Vijay Acharya, consultant pediatrician at Burjeel Medicity has been witnessing a similar trend since mid-September. “Children between 5 and 18 years appear to be the most affected age group,” he said.

“Clinical assessments from outpatient visits and hospital wards suggest that some children are experiencing more intense symptoms and a prolonged course of illness this season.”

Dr Acharya mentioned that Influenza A strains appear to be the main culprit this year, and some cases are showing stronger, longer-lasting symptoms than in previous seasons.

‘Children are the most affected’

Dr Aly Ragheb Aly, consultant pediatrics and neonatology and head of department at Saudi German Hospital Ajman, said the trend is consistent across clinics nationwide. “Yes, there has been a clear rise in flu and influenza-like cases in recent weeks across the UAE, especially with the seasonal weather shift and children returning to school,” the doctor said.

“Children are currently the most affected age group. Many are presenting with high fever, cough, body aches, and fatigue. This increase is linked to seasonal change and the circulation of influenza A strains, which are common this time of year.” Said Dr Aly.

Unvaccinated children hit harder

Doctors highlighted that unvaccinated children are being hit harder. “Children who are unvaccinated are showing more severe signs and symptoms and are taking longer to recover,” said Dr Bothra.

Doctors pointed out that there’s a misconception among parents that the flu vaccine is only for children with chronic conditions. “Many of the children falling ill have not received the flu vaccine,” he said. “The general public perception is that the flu vaccine is mainly indicated for children with underlying medical conditions, but that’s not true,” said Dr Acharya.

When should children get the flu shot?

Doctors said that timing is very crucial. The World Health Organization recommends taking the flu shot before the season starts, ideally during early autumn.

“In the UAE, the ideal time for children to be vaccinated is between mid-September and early November, with earlier vaccination being preferable,” said Dr Acharya.

Doctors advised parents to plan the vaccination earlier than the start of the flu season. “The influenza vaccine should be given every year before the start of the flu season. All children should take it in August or September, before schools reopen, so that they are protected through the peak months,” added Dr Acharya.

Doctors also mentioned that that it’s not too late to vaccinate children. “In the UAE, the best time to vaccinate children is at the start of flu season (September–October), but it is still beneficial to get the vaccine now if they haven’t already,” said Dr Aly.

How to protect children

Doctors mentioned that beyond vaccination, simple habits can go a long way. “Good immunity definitely makes a difference,” said Dr Bothra. “Timely vaccinations, a balanced diet, good sleep, proper hygiene and timely intervention for flu symptoms help in preventing the spread.”

She added that parents should avoid sending children with flu symptoms to school until they fully recover, as flu spreads easily through respiratory droplets.

Dr Aly suggested parents and schools adopt small daily precautions: “Keep sick children home until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours. Encourage hand washing, avoid sharing bottles or utensils, and maintain good sleep and hydration.”

Doctors have advised that basic hygiene remains key. “Wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face, wear a mask when needed, and stay home when you’re unwell. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid close contact with people who are sick,” said Dr Acharya.

Doctors believe this trend could continue for a few more months. “Flu cases are expected to remain high till March or April,” said Dr Bothra. “I highly recommend that children get vaccinated, receive timely treatment, and take precautions to prevent its spread.”

Dr Aly also said that the trend is likely to continue through winter, which is typical for the UAE flu season.