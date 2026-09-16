UAE flu campaign now covers more respiratory diseases: What changed this year?

The UAE’s annual influenza campaign has been expanded this year to cover a wider range of seasonal respiratory diseases, moving beyond a flu-only focus.

The 2026–27 Awareness Campaign on Influenza and Seasonal Respiratory Diseases now puts greater attention on infections such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and pneumonia, alongside seasonal influenza.

Here is what residents need to know:

What is new this year?

The main change is the wider scope of the campaign.

Instead of focusing mainly on seasonal influenza, health authorities are now using the campaign to raise awareness about several respiratory illnesses that become more common during the cooler months.

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The aim is to help residents understand how different respiratory infections spread, who is more likely to develop complications and what preventive options are available.

Is respiratory disease activity increasing in the UAE?

Not at the moment, according to health officials.

Dr Mahra Alhosani, director of Surveillance and Outbreak Response at the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi said that the respiratory disease activity in the UAE has so far remained similar to the previous two seasons.

This means the broader campaign is not being launched because of a sudden increase in respiratory infections, but as part of a wider preventive approach.

When are respiratory illnesses more common?

Health officials said seasonal respiratory diseases generally become more common between September and March, as several viruses may circulate at the same time.

Which infections are being highlighted?

The campaign includes seasonal influenza, RSV and pneumonia. RSV is a common respiratory virus that can cause mild cold-like symptoms in many people, but it can lead to more serious illnesses in some groups, particularly infants and older adults.

Who is more at risk?

Health officials highlighted several groups who may be more vulnerable to complications from respiratory infections, including:

Young children

Older adults

Pregnant women

People with chronic health conditions

People with weakened immunity

What protection is available against RSV?

Several preventive options were highlighted during an event recently organised by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in Dubai. These include vaccination during pregnancy, monoclonal antibodies for infants and RSV vaccines for eligible older adults.

Information presented during the event, said maternal RSV vaccination can be given from the 28th week of pregnancy. For infants who are not protected through maternal vaccination, monoclonal antibodies can be used as another preventive option.

What else can residents do?

Health authorities also stressed simple everyday measures to reduce the spread of respiratory infections.

These include regular handwashing, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, staying home when unwell and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.