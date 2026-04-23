UAE unveils its first fully AI-discovered, developed cancer drug candidate

A pharmaceutical breakthrough was unveiled by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) on Thursday, April 23, with the announcement of the UAE’s first fully AI-discovered and developed drug candidate by a research team at Insilico Medicine in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

The candidate, known as ISM0387, is a drug that targets an enzyme called PRMT5. It employs a method called “synthetic lethality” which enhances its selective activity against cancer cells while minimising its impact on healthy cells.

The compound demonstrates promising potential in targeting solid tumours, particularly aggressive brain cancers, which are among the most treatment-resistant.

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In comments on the achievement, Alex Aliper, Co-founder and President of Insilico Medicine, said: “This achievement marks a turning point in global drug development and shows how effective generative AI can be in improving how drugs are discovered, by reducing time and overcoming traditional challenges.”

The drug candidate has advanced properties that enable the effective penetration of the blood–brain barrier, and it has shown strong ability to slow or stop tumour growth in early lab studies, and the effect becomes stronger as the dose increases.

Studies have shown clear tumour suppression when administered at a daily dose of 30 mg/kg over 20 days in animal models.

These findings strengthen its prospects for further development in subsequent clinical phases and increase its potential application in treating central nervous system-related diseases.

Discovering ISM0387

ISM0387 was developed using Insilico Medicine’s Chemistry42 platform, which integrates more than 40 generative AI models to analyse complex biological and chemical data.

The discovery process was executed within the UAE, from biological target identification and molecular design to optimisation and final nomination of the preclinical candidate (PCC).

Such a significant milestone is a testament to how generative AI can significantly speed up the drug discovery process. The research team completed the compound discovery phase in about six months, generating and testing more than 90 potential molecules using advanced AI models. Traditionally, this stage alone can take over four years.

The entire development process, from designing the molecule to selecting it as a drug candidate, was completed in less than 12 months. In comparison, conventional drug development can take more than 10 years and cost over $1 billion to bring a single treatment to market.

Beyond new treatments

Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said this achievement will strengthen the UAE’s position in global biotech value chains, adding that the country is building knowledge-based capabilities that support its role as an active partner in developing pharmaceutical solutions and expanding its global impact.

Al Hajeri added, “This progress demonstrates the maturity of a national model that brings together scientific research with regulatory and investment frameworks. It allows us to turn scientific discoveries into real-world applications faster and supports the development of a system that can compete in high-value sectors.”

This milestone goes beyond creating new treatments. It reflects the ongoing efforts being made to build a strong national system that is redefining pharmaceutical security, moving from simply ensuring supply to having the capability to develop and sustain it locally, strengthening the healthcare system’s readiness to respond to future challenges. Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General Of The Emirates Drug Establishment

(With inputs from WAM)