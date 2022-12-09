Fakeeh University Hospital uses cutting edge technology to transform patients' lives

Using minimal invasive technology, the surgical institute is offering enhanced care to offer life-changing solutions to patients

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 8:11 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 8:29 PM

A woman who had 54 fibroids removed with minimal incisions, making it possible for her to have children in the future, and an 18-month-old whose kidney was saved, are two of the many patients who have benefitted from the new surgical institute at Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH).

Using cutting edge technology, the surgical institute is offering enhanced care to offer life-changing solutions to patients for their medical requirements. It strikes the right balance between medical excellence and technology while harnessing the power of innovation to ensure best patient outcomes.

Aimed at strengthening their quality healthcare service offerings, the institute is backed with four decades of medical excellence and expertise.

Minimally invasive surgeries

At FUH’s surgical institute, patients can choose from various options including robot assisted minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgeries for any major or minor surgeries. The institute is also well-equipped to manage procedures involving delicate newborns, complicated adult and paediatric surgical requirements, advanced cancer care surgeries as well as multidisciplinary pre- and post-surgical care.

There are also surgical treatment options for more than 50 specialities that enable faster recovery and improved healing. FUH combines clinical excellence with smart surgical solutions to cater to tertiary care surgical requirements for newborns, infants, children, adolescents, adults and elder population.

These surgery techniques helped reduce the cancer scare for a young Emirati businessman with a mini-scarless surgery and helped him secure freedom from persistent two-year gastric pain.

Qualified team

FUH follows a multi-disciplinary team approach, wherein surgeons, clinicians, and support staff come together to jointly provide end-to-end care across multiple specialties.

With a multi-disciplinary team of experienced surgical care experts, emergency care experts, anaesthetists, critical care experts, intensivist, interventional radiologists, technologists, nurses, and a well-trained support staff, FUH offers patient centric and coordinated care.

The surgical institute is German built with 13 modular operating theatres for better patient comfort, infection control and safety. It follows clinical protocols that globally benchmark enhanced recovery and assessment across all aspects of care. It utilises high-end diagnostics and smart systems of communication for faster diagnosis and recovery and follows international patient safety protocols that help reduce the risks involved in surgeries.

Whether it is a menstrual health-related concern, gastric issue, cancer care, weight loss management, cosmetic change, sports or age-related bone and joint conditions, heart troubles, brain and spine ailments, or anything that requires surgical attention; the team of surgical experts at Fakeeh University Hospital are equipped to make the right decision at the right time.