Children in Abu Dhabi may begin autism therapy before diagnosis is finalised

Children referred for autism assessments in Abu Dhabi will be seen by a specialist within two weeks, and in some cases, therapy will begin before a final diagnosis is confirmed, according to Sakina for Children. The newly launched neurodevelopmental centre aims to provide early support during critical brain development and to reduce the average age of autism identification from three to four years to approximately two.

The centre stated that all eligible children referred through the Department of Health's Autism Hub pathway are seen by a specialist within two weeks, and diagnostic assessments are completed within six weeks of the initial appointment. "Timely intervention is a core priority," said Dr Nahida Nayaz Ahmed, chief medical officer at Sakina for Children.

"To further support families and prevent developmental delays, we actively initiate targeted therapeutic interventions in many cases even before the final diagnostic reports are finalised."

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Launched by PureHealth earlier this year, the multidisciplinary centre brings together neurodevelopmental paediatricians, child psychiatrists, and therapists in one location, reducing the need for families to coordinate with multiple providers.

Dr Ahmed noted that one of the main challenges parents face after an autism diagnosis is coordinating care across various healthcare services while also understanding therapies, educational options, and available support.

"Families navigating neurodevelopmental care have historically faced fragmented pathways," she said. "Sakina directly addresses this gap by offering a fully integrated, multidisciplinary model of care."

The centre also aims to identify autism at an earlier stage.

Dr Ahmed noted that children in the UAE are typically diagnosed between ages three and four. As a designated Autism Hub by the Department of Health, Sakina aims to lower the average age of diagnosis to around two years.

"Diagnosing children at this pivotal early stage allows us to introduce intensive early-intervention programmes when the brain is most adaptable, leading to significantly improved long-term developmental outcomes," she said.

Dr Ahmed attributed the increased demand for developmental assessments to better screening by primary healthcare providers and greater parental awareness of early intervention benefits.

Although the age of diagnosis has improved over the past decade, some children are still identified later than recommended because parents may delay seeking help or are uncertain if specialist assessment is needed.

Dr Ahmed highlighted a common misconception that children will simply "grow out of" speech or developmental delays.

She encourages parents to seek professional advice as soon as concerns arise.

Early signs that warrant assessment include limited eye contact, delayed speech and language, reduced social interaction, repetitive behaviours, unusually intense interests, and inconsistent response to their name.

Parents should seek specialist advice if, by 15 to 18 months, a child does not respond to their name, establish meaningful eye contact, or point to objects to share interest.

Teachers are also playing an increasingly important role in identifying children who may benefit from assessment, Dr Ahmed said, as they are often the first to notice difficulties with peer interaction, transitions between classroom activities or unusual responses to sensory stimuli.

She addressed another common concern, noting that growing evidence links excessive screen time to impacts on speech, language, and social development. However, families should not try to determine whether delays are due to screen exposure or autism on their own.

"Any observable delay in communication or social interaction warrants immediate specialist review, as timely intervention is beneficial regardless of the underlying cause," she said.

Dr Ahmed added that autism assessment and therapy at Sakina are fully covered by the Thiqa health insurance programme. Patients with Aounak or private insurance can access services through the standard pre-authorisation process.

As awareness and routine developmental screening expand, Sakina expects demand for specialised neurodevelopmental services to rise and plans to further grow its multidisciplinary team and therapeutic programmes.