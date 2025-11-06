Look: Dubai transforms DXB runway into cycling arena as flights soar overhead

Dubai International Airport (DXB) recently turned its runway into a cycling arena as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). The event, organised in collaboration with premium fitness studio Crank, offered a unique workout set against the backdrop of departing aircraft.

Returning for its second year, the DXB Runway Ride featured five rhythm-cycling sessions for cycling enthusiasts, Dubai Airports employees, and the oneDXB airport community. Participants experienced Crank’s high-energy signature workout combined with music and movement, creating an immersive experience that merged fitness with the airport environment.

Michelle Lee, Vice President of Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports, said: “The Crank Runway Ride reflects our commitment to supporting Dubai’s ambition to build healthier and more active communities. It also reflects our dedication to delivering unique DXB experiences that connect people, create memorable moments, and contribute to the city’s culture of health and vitality."

By transforming its runway into a fitness platform, DXB continues to champion wellness initiatives and foster community engagement, positioning the airport as a hub for memorable, health-focused experiences.

The DXB Runway Ride forms part of Dubai Airports’ year-round efforts to promote wellbeing across the airport community and support city-wide fitness programs.