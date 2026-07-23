24-year-old Dubai woman welcomes miracle baby after fighting uterine cancer

For most newlyweds, the first year of marriage is filled with dreams about the future of building a home and starting a family. However, for a 24-year-old Dubai resident, these dreams were shattered when a routine investigation turned out to be a devastating diagnosis of early-stage uterine cancer.

Shruthy, who underwent a checkup because she had persistent heavy bleeding during her periods, said that she felt like everything she had planned for life had disappeared. "My biggest fear was not only the diagnosis itself but the possibility that I might never be able to have children," she recalled.

The diagnosis, confirmed in August 2024, was a rare and terrifying blow. Uterine cancer is typically a disease of post-menopausal women, most commonly striking those between the ages of 60 and 69. For a 24-year-old, the standard medical advice was to undergo a hysterectomy. It was the only way to guarantee the cancer was gone, but it would mean she could never have kids.

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Panicked and desperate, Shruthy and her family sought opinions across the globe, even travelling to India for further consultations. The answer was always the same. "All of them advised me to go for a hysterectomy as the only solution," she said. "It was unacceptable to me."

Looking for an alternative

Determined to find another way, she found herself at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Al Qusais, where a multidisciplinary team of specialists, led by Dr Rajalakshmi Srinivasan, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, decided to take a chance on a different path.

"Because the cancer was detected early, we were able to consider a conservative, fertility-preserving hormonal therapy," explained Dr Rajalakshmi. "This is not always possible, but in carefully selected cases, it can change the entire trajectory of a patient’s life."

The treatment was gruelling. Shruthy underwent a combination of hormone therapy and the insertion of a Mirena hormonal intrauterine device. Over the next six months, she endured repeated MRIs, PET scans, and hysteroscopic evaluations to monitor her progress, often facing several temporary side effects.

Then, in April 2025, came the news she had been praying for. A final hysteroscopy and biopsy confirmed the cancer was in complete remission. The disease that had threatened to define her life was gone.

A miracle

Just two months after the joyous news, Shruthy was surprised with another miracle. After waiting for her cycles to return naturally, she discovered she was pregnant.

"I came to know that I was pregnant on September 28," she said. "It was a natural pregnancy, within one year of the diagnosis."

For Dr Rajalakshmi, Shruthy’s case is a testament to the power of personalised medicine and a patient’s unwavering spirit. "While hysterectomy remains the standard treatment, advances in diagnosis and hormonal therapy are creating new possibilities for younger patients," Dr Rajalakshmi said.

"In carefully selected patients with early-stage disease, this approach is both safe and effective."

At 38 weeks, Shruthy gave birth to a healthy baby girl, weighing 2.8 kilograms. It was a milestone that had once felt out of reach for the family. "Holding my daughter for the first time was overwhelming," Shruthy said. "There was a time I thought I might lose both my health and my dream of becoming a mother. Today, I have both."

Now, as mother and daughter thrive at home, Shruthy continues regular follow-up monitoring to ensure her remission is maintained.

"Persistent abnormal bleeding should never be ignored, regardless of age," Dr Rajalakshmi emphasised. "Early diagnosis can make a profound difference, not only in treating cancer but in preserving the future quality of life."