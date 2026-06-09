Dubai welcomes Ellacor: A new era of non-surgical skin tightening, now at The Dermaklinic

The Dermaklinic becomes one of the first clinics in the UAE to offer Ellacor, the FDA-cleared Micro-Coring technology that tightens and refines skin without surgery, scars, or heat

Partner Content Share:











The Dermaklinic, the Dubai aesthetic destination led by Dr Razan Kadry, has introduced Ellacor, a first-of-its-kind Micro-Coring technology that removes excess sagging skin to smooth wrinkles and restore firmness, without surgery, scarring, or thermal energy. The launch, brought to the UAE in partnership with DUBIMED, marks the arrival of an entirely a new category in aesthetic medicine for face and body rejuvenation.

For years, patients seeking firmer, smoother skin faced a difficult choice between energy-based devices that rely on heat and surgical procedures that involve cutting and recovery. Ellacor takes a different path. Developed from Harvard Medical School research and FDA-cleared, Ellacor introduces a new category in facial and body rejuvenation through its patented Micro-Coring technology, offering a first-of-its-kind approach to removing excess skin without surgery, heat, or visible scarring.

“Ellacor represents a genuine shift in how we approach skin laxity. We are no longer only resurfacing or heating the skin, we are precisely removing the excess that causes wrinkles and sagging. The result looks natural because it works with the body, not against it,” said Dr Razan Kadry, founder, The Dermaklinic.

Ellacor is designed for adults with mild to moderate skin laxity who want to refine the mid to lower face and define the jawline, soften fine lines and wrinkles, and address the signs of ageing. Because the treatment is non-surgical, downtime is minimal compared with surgery, and there is no thermal damage to the skin.

What patients can expect

Firmer-looking skin

Improved skin texture

A visible reduction in wrinkles

Natural-looking rejuvenation

Minimal downtime compared with surgery

No thermal damage

The launch reinforces The Dermaklinic’s position as an innovation-driven clinic and one of the leading aesthetic destinations in the UAE, known for bringing advanced US technologies to Dubai and for a consistent focus on premium patient care.

Ellacor is available in the UAE through DUBIMED, the medical aesthetics partner introducing the technology to the region.