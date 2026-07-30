Dubai resident's heart keeps beating during complex 8-hour bypass surgery

A 55-year-old Dubai resident underwent a complex eight-hour heart bypass operation while his heart continued beating throughout the operation. The procedure was carried out after doctors discovered blockages in several arteries supplying blood to the organ.

Indian expat Santokh Singh Ajit Singh suffered from chest pain that spread to both shoulders for nearly six days. Initially dismissing the symptoms as gas or routine discomfort, he continued going to work before the worsening pain prompted him to see a doctor and seek medical help.

Tests at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, revealed advanced coronary artery disease with severe blockages in multiple blood vessels. Doctors also found that Santokh had high cholesterol, a major risk factor for heart disease.

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A coronary angiogram conducted on May 25 confirmed the extent of the condition, and surgeons recommended urgent coronary artery bypass surgery.

"I thought it was normal pain and kept going to work," Santokh said. "When I learned I needed such a complex heart surgery, I was naturally anxious. But the doctors explained every step of the treatment, which gave me confidence and reassurance."

On June 2, a team of cardiothoracic surgeons performed a five-vessel bypass using three of Santokh's own arteries: both internal mammary arteries and the radial artery from his forearm.

The operation required 11 surgical connections to restore blood flow around multiple blockages. Surgeons maintained a beating heart throughout, eliminating the need to stop it during surgery.

Dr Sandeep Srivastava, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at Aster Hospital, stated that this was among the most challenging bypass surgeries performed by the team.

"This was one of the most technically demanding bypass surgeries we have performed due to the patient's extensive coronary artery disease," he said. "We completed a five-vessel bypass on a beating heart with 11 different forms of arterial connections using the patient's own arteries, while also removing plaque and reconstructing severely diseased vessels."

During surgery, doctors identified extensive blockages in several coronary arteries. The team performed coronary endarterectomy to remove hardened plaque and arterial patch reconstruction to repair and widen the affected vessels.

The procedure was completed without manipulating the aorta, reducing the risk of stroke and other complications.

Dr Shipra Srivastava noted that this approach enabled surgeons to restore blood flow while minimizing surgical risks.

"By performing the surgery on a beating heart and avoiding manipulation of the aorta, we minimised potential complications of stroke while achieving complete restoration of blood flow," she said.

Santokh recovered without complications and was discharged in stable condition.

"I am grateful to the doctors and the entire team for their compassionate care," he said. "I am recovering well and thankful to have received such advanced treatment here in Dubai."