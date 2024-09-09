Dubai residents can get seasonal flu vaccines for as low as Dh50

She explains what thread-lifts are and how can they help you look younger
Residents in Dubai and the Northern Emirates can take the influenza vaccine for as low as Dh50. The efficacy of the flu vaccine typically lasts for around six to seven months. This was announced at the UAE's annual national influenza campaign that officially launched on Monday, September 9.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event organised by Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) Dr Shamsa Majid Lootah, Director of Public Health Department, Emirates Health Services (EHS) told Khaleej Times, “EHS will provide services free of charge for the high risk groups. This group includes pregnant women from 6 months to 5 years old, people with chronic diseases and People of Determination.”
She added, "The prices at our facilities are quite reasonable, only Dh50 without any extra charges for residents. For nationals, it's free of charge. The vaccine is very safe and has been administered for more than 60 years. This will protect not only the child but also the entire family. So, I urge everyone to take it"
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This seasonal initiative encourages residents to get vaccinated against influenza, equips healthcare professionals with the latest global prevention strategies, and expands vaccine coverage for key groups.
The campaign targets all population segments, including citizens, residents, employees in both government and private sectors, and healthcare workers, with special emphasis on those at higher risk of severe flu complications, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic health conditions.
Flu season in the UAE generally begins in October, and this vaccination drive aims to ensure a safer winter. Although the flu vaccine doesn't guarantee complete immunity, it significantly reduces the severity of the illness if contracted.
The initiative is being carried out in partnership with Emirates Health Services (EHS), Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).
ALSO READ:
She explains what thread-lifts are and how can they help you look younger
The answer lies in childhood experiences, say experts
Sneha Shetty is the first Indian woman to dive to a depth of 100 metres in the Red Sea
She called it her quest, climbing to the top of the highest mountain in the world
Newer is not always better — that label goes to gizmos that are used properly
'We’ve always loved planning events,' they say
From being afraid of money to being fearless with it, 54-year-old Ann Marie McQueen explores her ‘rebellious financial streak’
With the new model releasing on September 9, here's what we know about iPhone 17