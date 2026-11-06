Born 8 weeks early: Dubai triplets go home after month in intensive care

Three premature triplets have returned home with their parents after spending about a month in neonatal intensive care at a Dubai hospital.

The babies were born eight weeks before their expected due date after their mother, Sahrish Iqbal, developed complications during a closely monitored high-risk pregnancy. At 32 weeks, all three newborns required admission to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Emirates Specialty Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City.

Their parents, Omar and Sahrish Iqbal, had attended frequent antenatal consultations and ultrasound assessments throughout the pregnancy, as doctors monitored the babies development and potential complications linked to carrying triplets.

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Dr Anfal Akram Al Mashaykhi, specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at the hospital, said triplet pregnancies carry a higher risk of premature birth, low birth weight, unequal fetal growth and maternal conditions including anaemia, hypertension and gestational diabetes.

“Managing a triplet pregnancy requires a structured, multidisciplinary approach, with frequent antenatal assessments and individualised clinical planning,” she said.

The pregnancy became more urgent when the mother was admitted with ruptured amniotic membranes and cervical dilation, indicating that a premature delivery could be imminent. Obstetric, fetal medicine, anaesthesiology and neonatal teams were involved in planning and managing the delivery.

After birth, the three babies were moved to the NICU, where they were monitored and treated according to their individual needs.

Dr Monika Kaushal, consultant paediatrics and neonatology, said caring for premature triplets required advance preparation and clearly assigned responsibilities, particularly from the delivery room through to their admission in intensive care.

“At 32 weeks, babies need close monitoring because their organs and body systems are still developing,” she said. “We focus on each baby’s clinical needs while keeping the parents informed and involving them in the care journey as they prepare to take their babies home.”

Premature babies may need support with breathing, feeding, temperature regulation and protection from infection. For triplets, doctors and nurses must also monitor each newborn separately as their progress can differ during the first weeks after birth.

The hospital said its neonatal nursing team provided continuous bedside observation, followed individual care plans and kept doctors updated about any changes in the babies’ condition. Respiratory therapists and other healthcare workers were also involved in their care.

For the parents, the weeks in hospital were marked by uncertainty and repeated updates from the medical teams. They said having obstetric, fetal medicine and neonatal services available in the same hospital gave them reassurance during the pregnancy, delivery and NICU stay.

After around one month in specialised neonatal care, all three babies were discharged and returned home with their family.