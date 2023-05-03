Dubai: Over 400 top doctors from around the globe to attend plastic surgery conference

The three-day event will feature live surgical demonstrations on cadavers, keynote presentations, and engaging panel discussions

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 2:15 PM

Dubai is set to host the World Society of Oculoplastics and Reconstructive Surgeons (WSOPRAS) conference from May 5 to May 7, welcoming over 400 top doctors from around the globe.

The three-day event, held at the Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, offers a unique opportunity for super specialists in oculoplastics to convene, exchange ideas, and explore the latest advancements in the field.

Oculoplastics, also known as oculoplastic surgery, is an umbrella term for a number of surgical procedures on the eye and the surrounding structures, including the eye socket, eyelids, tear ducts, and parts of the face.

The conference will feature live surgical demonstrations on cadavers, keynote presentations, engaging panel discussions, and ample networking opportunities, all designed to make a tangible impact in the industry. Attendees will learn from and interact with top experts in the industry, gain insights into new surgical techniques, and explore cutting-edge technologies that could revolutionize the field of Oculoplastics.

The event will be inaugurated by Sheikha Dr Noura Al Qassimi, president of the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology.

In addition to bringing together the world's leading experts in oculoplastics, the WSOPRAS 2023 conference will also see the launch of Mind Date, a state-of-the-art online platform dedicated to collaborative learning and fostering a community of international thought leaders. This app will facilitate continued professional relationships and knowledge exchange beyond the conference, ensuring that ideas continue to spread and make a difference worldwide.

Dr Vinod Gauba from the WSOPRAS executive committee said: "This is a unique opportunity for experts in the highly specialised field of oculoplastics to come together from all corners of the globe and drive the industry forward, ultimately benefiting patients around the world." The conference will also solidify the UAE's position as a burgeoning leader in the healthcare industry and a potential destination for future revolutionary conferences.

ALSO READ: