Dubai Municipality launches first-of-its-kind lab to detect foodborne viruses

Dubai Municipality has launched a first-of-its-kind lab in the UAE to detect foodborne viruses, marking a significant step forward in the emirate's food safety infrastructure. The ViruGenetics Lab, established at Dubai Central Laboratory, uses advanced genomic technologies to process approximately 60 samples per day under normal conditions. This capacity can be ramped up to 100 samples in emergency situations, ensuring that the city is prepared for potential outbreaks or surges in food safety incidents.

The facility delivers results within record turnaround times, accelerating inspections and supporting timely, data-driven decision-making based on reliable findings. This speed is critical when dealing with potentially contaminated food products that may already be in the supply chain.

The laboratory leverages digital PCR (dPCR) technology, one of the most advanced molecular analysis methods in the world. It offers exceptional precision and sensitivity in detecting viral pathogens. These include norovirus — a highly contagious infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea — as well as hepatitis A and hepatitis E viruses, both of which can cause serious liver-related illness.

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This technology is particularly effective in handling complex food samples, such as dairy products, seafood, juices, and fresh produce, while maintaining accuracy even in the presence of analytical inhibitors that often complicate traditional testing methods. All procedures are conducted in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 standards, ensuring the highest levels of quality and reliability.

"The opening of the ViruGenetics Lab is part of Dubai Municipality's broader initiative to establish specialised laboratories equipped with the latest global technologies," said Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality. "This milestone underscores our dedication to consolidating Dubai's position as a global leader in food safety and health oversight."

Scientific platform

Beyond its daily testing function, the ViruGenetics Lab also functions as a scientific platform that supports collaboration with universities and research centres. This is with the aim of developing a national database of foodborne viruses and advancing research in this critical field. It contributes to strengthening the health safety ecosystem by providing authorities with precise genetic data on viruses associated with the food chain, enabling proactive, science-based decision-making.

The lab is a strategic new addition to Dubai Central Laboratory's portfolio in line with international best practices in food control, further reinforcing the emirate's commitment to public health and innovation.