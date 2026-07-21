Dubai Municipality uses AI to test water quality at homes

Dubai Municipality has started using artificial intelligence (AI) to test water quality in homes across the emirate, making it faster and easier to detect harmful bacteria.

The new system, run through Dubai Central Laboratory, can now identify dangerous bacteria including Legionella and E. coli much more quickly than traditional testing methods. Results are delivered electronically, ensuring high reliability and allowing immediate action to be taken when needed.

Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, said the technology provides a proactive layer of protection for the community.

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"Dubai Municipality continues to use advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to deliver laboratory solutions that strengthen proactive protection against public health risks," she said. "The ongoing enhancement of our services is focused on speeding up testing, improving reliability, and supporting faster preventive action."

The faster testing times are made possible through a fully electronic result-reading process. This means any problems can be identified and fixed without delay.

The service supports Dubai Municipality's goals to improve the public health system in line with international standards and deliver services that enhance quality of life. It also reflects the Municipality's commitment to Dubai's vision of becoming a smarter, more sustainable city that puts health and safety first.

Expanding scope

The upgraded service marks a significant step forward in laboratory monitoring by expanding its scope to cover a wide range of domestic and recreational water sources. These include water storage tanks, taps, swimming pools, and non-bottled drinking water. This all-round approach helps find and contain potential contamination early, preventing disease and giving residents greater confidence in the safety of their water.

“By expanding the scope of household water quality testing and improving the speed and accuracy of results, Dubai Central Laboratory is helping provide an integrated monitoring system that protects residents, supports confidence in water safety, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for quality of life,” said Hind.

The service benefits key sectors across the emirate, including hospitality, recreation and public facilities, by helping maintain high water quality standards. By reducing health risks linked to contaminated water, it strengthens Dubai's position as a safe and trusted city for residents, visitors and tourists alike.