Dubai inaugurates Dh6.5 million healthcare endowment to support patients in need

The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has inaugurated Waqf Tadawi, a new Dh6.5 million healthcare endowment in Al Satwa aimed at supporting the treatment of patients in need.

Waqf Tadawi aims to provide sustainable support for humanitarian medical cases at Al Tadawi Healthcare Group facilities, helping cover treatment costs for patients in need and those on limited incomes, regardless of nationality.

Developed through a partnership between Awqaf Dubai and Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, the project strengthens the role of endowments in healthcare by establishing a sustainable source of income, with proceeds helping cover treatment costs for patients in need while reinforcing social solidarity and community partnership.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Waqf Tadawi comprises a building on a 2,515-square-foot plot, featuring three residential floors, retail outlets and service facilities. Developed at a cost of approximately Dh6.5 million, the property will generate returns to help cover treatment costs for patients in need.

Embodying values of compassion

In comments following the inauguration, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, said supporting healthcare endowments represents a sustainable investment in people, noting that Waqf Tadawi embodies the values of solidarity and compassion that characterise Emirati society and transforms giving into a sustainable resource whose impact continues by helping patients in need.

He added that partnerships between endowment and charitable organisations and the healthcare sector represent an effective model for serving the community, highlighting the importance of continuing to support initiatives that help alleviate patients’ suffering and provide healthcare to those most in need.

Essa Abdulla Al Ghurair, Essa Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Awqaf Dubai, said the inauguration of Waqf Tadawi embodies Dubai’s approach to developing sustainable endowment initiatives that serve the community and meet the needs of those most in need, noting that endowments are one of the most enduring forms of giving.

Al Ghurair said the project represents a sustainable investment in humanitarian action, with its returns directed towards helping cover treatment costs for patients unable to afford them and easing their financial burden, thereby enhancing their access to necessary healthcare while preserving their dignity.