Dubai doctors must keep personal, professional social media accounts separate

DHA-licensed healthcare professionals using social media for medical advertisements must keep their personal and professional accounts separate, according to standards issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

They should also avoid interacting with current or former patients through their personal social media accounts.

The circular released by DHA, Standards for Medical Advertisement Content on Social Media, stated: “All healthcare professionals shall maintain a separate professional and personal social media account and avoid interacting with current or past patients on personal social media accounts.”

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The same requirement is repeated under the section on healthcare professionals’ responsibilities. The document states: “Use separate personal and professional accounts.”

Use only titles listed on DHA licence

Healthcare professionals must clearly state their name, title, professional qualification and speciality as listed on their DHA licence. They should not use names or speciality titles that are different from those on their DHA licence.

The document gives examples including 'Cosmetic Specialist or Consultant', 'Aesthetic Specialist or Consultant', 'Aesthetician', 'Cosmetologist', 'Diet Specialist or Consultant', 'Beauty Specialist or Consultant', 'Anti-Aging Specialist or Consultant' and 'Cosmetic or Beauty Expert'.

The title or prefix 'Dr. or Doctor' can be used only by physicians, dentists and other healthcare professionals holding a recognised Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

Accurate, easy to understand information

Healthcare professionals must provide information that is truthful, accurate, concise, up to date and easy to understand. The information should be supported by current international best practice in medicine, peer-reviewed literature and recognised scientific and clinical sources.

They should also clearly indicate whether the information they provide is based on scientific studies, expert consensus, professional experience or personal opinion. They must disclose any financial, professional or personal information that could influence patients’ understanding or use of the information, products or services offered.

Patient privacy must be protected

Healthcare professionals must protect patient privacy and confidentiality at all times, especially on social media. They must also prevent unauthorised access to patients’ personal data, including pictures, and ensure that de-identified information cannot be linked back to the patient.

They must obtain informed consent from a patient before disclosing health-related information. For a child below the age of 18, verifiable consent must be obtained from the child’s parent before collecting, using or disclosing personal or health information.

The standards also require healthcare professionals to avoid identifying patients.

No misleading or fear-based content

Social media medical advertisements must not provide misleading or deceptive information. They must also not create fear or concern about a patient’s health to increase demand for a product, procedure or service.

The standards also say healthcare professionals must not create an unnecessary need for a product, procedure or service or exploit patients’ vulnerability or lack of health-related knowledge. Healthcare professionals are accountable for the content and style of social media medical advertisements on their personal accounts.

Visiting healthcare professionals should also have a separate account for healthcare services provided in DHA healthcare facilities.