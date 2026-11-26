Dubai's health authority has issued a warning to health facilities about the ban on sale and import of a weight loss product.

In a circular to facilities and healthcare practitioners across Dubai's private health sector, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that the sale, import and distribution of 'My Lisaa Weight-Loss products was prohibited.

It urged establishments to refer to the notice issued by the Emirates Drug Establishment which emphasises the need for healthcare providers to ensure weight-loss products adhere by safety and approval standards.

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Medical professionals and doctors in the UAE have repeatedly warned residents to be careful of what weight-loss drug they use and where it is sourced from.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) approved two once-daily oral GLP-1 weight-loss medications in the UAE in 2026 — Foundayo (orforglipron) and Wegovy pill (oral semaglutide).

Doctors note prescription eligibility generally applies to adults with a BMI of 30 or higher, or a BMI of 27 or higher with at least one weight-related condition (such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or sleep apnea).

Both pills require medical supervision and are intended alongside a reduced-calorie diet and regular physical activity rather than as standalone shortcuts. Doctors have also warned that stopping treatment without sustained lifestyle changes can lead to weight regain.