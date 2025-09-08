  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:44 | DXB clear.png35°C

Dubai pilots GCC-wide patient record system, pushes AI, virtual health care

AI, big data, and digital technology are connecting Dubai’s hospitals and clinics, transforming patient care and healthcare delivery across the emirate

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 7:22 PM

Top Stories

All official Apple Stores in UAE: What to expect ahead of iPhone 17 launch

All official Apple Stores in UAE: What to expect ahead of iPhone 17 launch

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

iPhone 17 craze: UAE residents race to book Apple's new device first

iPhone 17 craze: UAE residents race to book Apple's new device first

A unified system that would allow patient records to be accessed across the GCC could be on the horizon, according to a senior Dubai health official. Dr Mohammad Ali Redha explained how the emirate took a first step towards this earlier this year.

"During the Hajj pilgrimage, we uploaded the medical information of our pilgrims onto a very small QR code," he said. "This is so that when the pilgrim arrives, should they need medical help at the Saudi hospitals, they will know about the patient. It was a very small, boutique-style initiative that was very successful. Hopefully, by next year, we can do that for more pilgrims."

Recommended For You

thumb-image

England thrash South Africa by record 342 runs in third ODI

thumb-image

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

thumb-image

This Dubai youngster wants to bat like Tendulkar and bowl like Warne

thumb-image

Adnoc Gas to join FTSE emerging index, unlocking over $250 million in fund investment

thumb-image

UAE retail revolution: Same-day delivery is the new standard

 

Dr Redha, who is the Director of the Smart Health Department at Dubai Health Authority (DHA), added that such collaborations were important for the region. "When we look at the GCC, six countries and about 30-35 million population, it's a good opportunity to unify our medical benefits," he said. "We're not talking about a population that travels a lot. We're talking about one family. We're all interrelated now."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He was speaking at the inaugural edition of WHX Tech on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The three-day event will spotlight how AI, robotics, VR, cybersecurity, virtual care, and big data are reshaping patient care, system resilience, and future healthcare delivery.

The role of AI 

According to Dr Redha, given the role AI will play and the infrastructure being built within the region, the Middle East could become the next hub for digital health innovation. "We have got startups, the infrastructure and all the different pieces in place," he said.

He also explained how AI had helped keep all hospitals and more than 2,000 clinics in Dubai digitally connected. "As a physician, I was taught to take a full history, which could take 45 to 60 minutes," he said. "All of that today is available at your fingertips now."

He added that there was no AI without information architecture (IA) and that structured, clean and accessible data is a prerequisite for any meaningful AI application in healthcare.

Focus on innovation 

According to Dr Redha, there is a huge focus on innovation at Dubai Health. He gave the example of when the authority flew in new technology for their doctors.

"We have three super doctors who knew exactly what technology they wanted," he said. "We scouted for these technologies and brought them from all over the world. This technology wouldn't even pass customs, so we had to speak to them. But once they were in the operating theatre, they did wonders. So we had to listen to our doctors, who knew how to help the patients best."

He also explained how the authority partnered with Dubai Future Foundation to start an accelerator program that was home to over 30 startups that are bringing cutting-edge technology to the city's healthcare system.