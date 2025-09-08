Dubai pilots GCC-wide patient record system, pushes AI, virtual health care

A unified system that would allow patient records to be accessed across the GCC could be on the horizon, according to a senior Dubai health official. Dr Mohammad Ali Redha explained how the emirate took a first step towards this earlier this year.

"During the Hajj pilgrimage, we uploaded the medical information of our pilgrims onto a very small QR code," he said. "This is so that when the pilgrim arrives, should they need medical help at the Saudi hospitals, they will know about the patient. It was a very small, boutique-style initiative that was very successful. Hopefully, by next year, we can do that for more pilgrims."

Dr Redha, who is the Director of the Smart Health Department at Dubai Health Authority (DHA), added that such collaborations were important for the region. "When we look at the GCC, six countries and about 30-35 million population, it's a good opportunity to unify our medical benefits," he said. "We're not talking about a population that travels a lot. We're talking about one family. We're all interrelated now."

He was speaking at the inaugural edition of WHX Tech on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The three-day event will spotlight how AI, robotics, VR, cybersecurity, virtual care, and big data are reshaping patient care, system resilience, and future healthcare delivery.

The role of AI

According to Dr Redha, given the role AI will play and the infrastructure being built within the region, the Middle East could become the next hub for digital health innovation. "We have got startups, the infrastructure and all the different pieces in place," he said.

He also explained how AI had helped keep all hospitals and more than 2,000 clinics in Dubai digitally connected. "As a physician, I was taught to take a full history, which could take 45 to 60 minutes," he said. "All of that today is available at your fingertips now."

He added that there was no AI without information architecture (IA) and that structured, clean and accessible data is a prerequisite for any meaningful AI application in healthcare.

Focus on innovation

According to Dr Redha, there is a huge focus on innovation at Dubai Health. He gave the example of when the authority flew in new technology for their doctors.

"We have three super doctors who knew exactly what technology they wanted," he said. "We scouted for these technologies and brought them from all over the world. This technology wouldn't even pass customs, so we had to speak to them. But once they were in the operating theatre, they did wonders. So we had to listen to our doctors, who knew how to help the patients best."

He also explained how the authority partnered with Dubai Future Foundation to start an accelerator program that was home to over 30 startups that are bringing cutting-edge technology to the city's healthcare system.