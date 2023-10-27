Dubai: Free breast cancer screenings at Global Village today

A dedicated team of 50 cyclists will embark on an all-pink ride from Al Qudra to Global Village, covering a total distance of 100km to amplify breast cancer awareness

File photo

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 3:19 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 12:36 AM

Sharjah-based Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is conducting free breast cancer screenings at Global Village in Dubai on Saturday, October 28.

A mobile clinic and a mini-van clinic will be set up behind the India Pavilion. Another highlight of the day is the journey of Los Habibi cycling group, a dedicated team of 50 cyclists who will embark on an all-pink ride from Al Qudra to Global Village, covering a total distance of 100km to amplify breast cancer awareness.

Photo: Friends of Cancer Patients

FoCP said the activities “champion the critical cause of early detection and consciousness-raising in the ongoing battle against breast cancer.”

The month of October is dedicated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There are various activities across the UAE that raise awareness about the chronic disease that has become the most common type of cancer globally. It accounts for about 12 per cent of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to doctors, the most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass – although most breast lumps are not cancerous. That is why it is important to see a doctor to review the symptoms and determine whether there’s a need for further evaluation.

Early detection of breast cancer is key when it comes to breast cancer treatment options.

