Dubai Fitness Challenge: 83% of participants sleep better after 30 days of exercise

Runners during the Dubai Run, a flagship event of the yearly Dubai Fitness Challenge, at Sheikh Zayed Road. KT Photos: Shihab

Eighty-three percent of the participants at the eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) experience better sleep quality after completing the month-long event, along with significant improvements in both physical health and mental wellness.

According to the data by DFC, in addition to better sleep, 18 per cent of participants reported feeling more physically fit, while 15 per cent highlighted improvements in their general sense of wellbeing.

Held from October 26 to November 4, 2024, the challenge has concluded with a groundbreaking achievement, as the event attracted a record-breaking 2, 735, 158 million participants, a 14 per cent increase from last year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This year's event, part of a city-wide initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, brought together fitness enthusiasts of all backgrounds, ages, and skill levels. The goal was simple: commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days.

A major highlight of DFC 2024 was the extensive range of free activities and events offered across the city. With 30 x 30 fitness villages set up at popular locations like Kite Beach, Zabeel Park, and Al Warqa’a Park, fitness enthusiasts were able to participate in a variety of workouts, sports events, and kids’ activities. In total, 467,288 people explored the three venues during the duration of the challenge.

Additionally, 25 community hubs were established across Dubai, bringing fitness directly to neighbourhoods. These hubs attracted over 60,000 participants who took part in free fitness classes, including sessions led by professional trainers at world-class facilities.

Flagship events

The DFC’s flagship events, including Dubai Stand-Up Paddle (SUP), Dubai Ride, and Dubai Run, once again attracted thousands of residents and visitors for unforgettable experiences.

The second annual Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, held at Hatta Dam, saw 2,330 participants (up from 1,000 last year) enjoy a range of aquatic activities such as paddleboarding, kayaking, and sunset yoga, set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajjar mountains.

Dubai Ride, the region’s largest community cycling event, set a new record with 37,130 participants. Cyclists had the option to choose between a 4km family-friendly route and a more challenging 12km stretch along Sheikh Zayed Road. The event also introduced the Dubai Ride Speed Laps, where experienced cyclists raced at speeds of up to 30kmph.

Age and abilities were no barriers as 278,000 people took to the emirate’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road to participate in Dubai Run 2024, with runners taking part in the 10km and 5km routes. Many enthusiastic participants ran alongside Sheikh Hamdan, known affectionately as Fazza, dressed in a dark blue shirt and donning the blue registration number 003, as they tackled the 10km route.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, during the Dubai Run,. KT Photo: Shihab

Supporting participants

To help participants navigate the wide array of activities, DFC offered an interactive map that helped people locate fitness venues and track events. In addition, several popular fitness apps, such as Whoop, Technogym, and ASICS Runkeeper, partnered with DFC to offer additional support and motivation for participants, with fitness challenges and progress tracking tools.

DFC is becoming a key pillar in Dubai’s mission to become one of the world’s most active cities. By promoting an active lifestyle and providing accessible fitness opportunities, DFC is not only improving the health of individuals but also transforming the city’s infrastructure with new parks, fitness centres, and outdoor workout areas.

Building a legacy of health and fitness