Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 registrations open; new theme revealed

Registrations are now open for the ninth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). This popular challenge, which was launched in 2017, encourages everyone to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days when it gets underway from November 1 to 30, 2025.

DFC — an initiative of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, himself a fitness enthusiast — transforms the city into a vibrant fitness arena, inspiring more and more people to embrace healthier lifestyles.

Residents and visitors alike have embraced the initiative over the last eight editions, with 2.7 million participants joining last year’s event, marking a remarkable 244 per cent increase in participation since 2017.

This year’s edition coincides with the UAE’s “Year of Community”. DFC 2025 aims to harness the power of community to build motivation and help participants build a healthier lifestyle. It is more than a month that focuses on fitness — it’s a time to move together, celebrate together, and take collective steps toward a healthier Dubai.

The 2025 edition is themed ‘Find Your Challenge’ — a city-wide call for everyone to explore new ways to get active. It is an open invitation to discover activities that suit every age, ability, and interest.

For those ready to push themselves, the 2025 edition brings back flagship events such as Dubai Ride presented by DP World on November 2, and Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai on November 23, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai into the world’s most iconic cycling and running tracks for a day each.

Extended event

Dubai Stand Up Paddle presented by RTA returns from November 8 to 9 at the stunning Hatta Dam. Now in its third edition, this mass-participation favourite has been extended to take place over two days.

For the first time, a fourth flagship event joins the line-up: Dubai Yoga on November 30, the mass yoga event closing DFC’s ninth edition with Dubai’s largest mindful exhale. More details on all of DFC’s mass-participation events will be announced shortly.

Beyond the flagship events, participants can “Find Your Challenge” at three free Fitness Villages, offering everything from classes and workouts to dedicated ladies’ areas, group classes, basketball, football, padel and volleyball courts ready for action, and much more. Participants can find free classes and activities at community fitness hubs, with fun group workouts and high-energy sessions, while thousands of free classes across the city will keep Dubai active throughout this month-long celebration of movement. A full calendar of events will be announced soon — introducing more ways than ever to get active.

World-class sporting events join the Challenge

Additionally, DFC will also play host to several world-class international sporting events. Highlights include Dubai Premier Padel P1 (November 9–16), Dubai T100 Triathlon (November 15–16), Baseball United Season One (November 25–26), the season-ending DP World Tour Championship (November 13–16) and the iconic Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens (November 28–30) all taking place during the month.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), highlighted "the simplicity of the 30x30 concept — 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days", saying that it "continues to inspire people of all ages and fitness levels to prioritise their health and wellbeing".

“Beyond the events themselves, DFC is building a powerful legacy —fostering lifelong healthy habits and encouraging a mindset where fitness is part of everyday life," he explained. "That spirit of connection is what makes this initiative so impactful, year after year.”

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with the support of Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Participants can register for free at the Dubai Fitness Challenge website.