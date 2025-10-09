  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai patient regains ability to smile with jaw implant after battle with rare tumour

Although surgery successfully removed the tumour, it left him with a severe facial deformity that affected his appearance, speech, and ability to chew

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 1:59 PM

Updated: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 2:01 PM

For two years, 46-year-old Nemr Mazen Nimer Altaher couldn’t smile, speak clearly, or eat without pain. His face had been left disfigured after surgery to remove a benign jaw tumour — a life-saving procedure that came at a heavy personal cost. Today, the Jordanian national is smiling again, thanks to a 3D-printed prosthesis designed by specialists at Medcare Dentofaces in Dubai.

Altaher was diagnosed in 2022 with ameloblastoma, a rare but benign tumour that had grown aggressively across his upper jaw. Although surgery successfully removed the tumour and saved his life, it left him with a severe facial deformity that affected his appearance, speech, and ability to chew. The emotional toll was just as severe.

“I had survived the tumour, but I felt like I had lost myself,” he recalled. “Eating food was a challenge, I could not participate in conversations, and smiling became something I actively avoided. The stares and the constant worry about being judged by people when they saw me weighed heavily on me.”

Determined to rebuild his life, Altaher sought help and found Dr Saman Fallahi, Specialist Dentist and Prosthodontist. Using digital imaging, 3D modelling, and custom casting, Dr Fallahi and his team created a removable cast partial denture designed to restore both oral function and facial aesthetics.

“Technology was crucial in Nemr’s recovery,” said Dr Fallahi. “The use of digital diagnostics, 3D modelling, and the precise manufacture of the prosthesis allowed us to solve Nemr’s issues seamlessly with a solution that worked perfectly and provided him with comfort."

The results were evident within weeks. After wearing the prosthesis, Altaher joined family dinners, conversed without strain, and most importantly reclaimed his smile.

“I never imagined I would get my life back,” he said. “Losing the ability to do simple things like eat, speak, or smile happened so suddenly, and for a while it felt like my world had ended. But today, I feel like a new person. I can face people again with confidence, and I have rediscovered the joy of living my life fully."

Dr Fallahi said the case highlights how technology-driven prosthodontic care can bridge the gap between surgical survival and emotional recovery. “After the health of a patient is restored following major surgical interventions for tumour removals, the next phase of the prosthetic restoration becomes critical. With the aid of technology, we can restore dignity, function, and self-confidence — essential factors everyone should enjoy,” he said.