Dubai introduces new service for early detection of Alzheimer's disease

For families facing the uncertainty of memory loss, an early and accurate diagnosis can change everything. Now, patients in Dubai have access to a breakthrough tool that promises just that.

Dubai Health recently introduced a pioneering early-detection service for Alzheimer’s disease using amyloid PET-CT imaging — a unique step in strengthening neurological care in the emirate. The launch, announced on World Alzheimer’s Day (September 21), marks a major milestone in helping doctors identify the disease years before symptoms become severe.

Adults with memory problems or mild cognitive impairment can benefit from the service. The scans, available at the Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Centre at Dubai Hospital, will detect abnormal amyloid protein deposits in the brain — a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

By revealing these changes early, the technology allows specialists to distinguish Alzheimer’s from other forms of dementia, rule it out in unclear cases, and design tailored treatment plans that slow progression and support better quality of life.

"The introduction of amyloid PET-CT marks a significant step in diagnosing neurological disorders at Dubai Health’s facilities. It reflects our commitment to providing advanced diagnostic tools that allow earlier intervention and better patient outcomes," said Dr Usama Mohammad AlBastaki, chair of Medical Imaging at Dubai Health.

"This milestone is a strategic addition that strengthens Dubai Health’s position as an advanced center for diagnosing and treating neurological diseases. It also opens new avenues for Alzheimer’s research and therapeutic interventions, in line with Dubai Health’s ‘Patient First’ promise," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Batool Albalooshi, consultant and head of Nuclear Medicine at Dubai Health, said: “The adoption of amyloid PET-CT is a major step forward in diagnosing Alzheimer’s. It gives patients a clearer understanding of their condition and creates opportunities to benefit from new treatments that target amyloid protein deposits, helping to slow memory decline in the early stages of the disease.”

She added: “Through the Dubai Molecular Imaging Center, Dubai Health continues to enhance and deploy innovative diagnostic tools that support precision medicine and improve patient outcomes and quality of life. They also enhance physicians’ ability to make data-driven clinical decisions and strengthen the health system’s readiness to address neurological diseases."

This move comes on the heels of another regional milestone. On April 16, Abu Dhabi launched the UAE’s first Alzheimer’s early detection centre, introducing advanced blood-based screening for individuals starting at age 40.

The National Reference Laboratory (NRL), part of the M42 Group, will be the first centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics dedicated to early detection, in partnership with Neurocode International, global leader of neurology diagnostic solutions.