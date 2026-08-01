Dubai mum shares how early autism diagnosis, therapy helped her son find his voice

When Dubai resident Devyani's second child developed epilepsy at six months old, the seizures set back his development significantly. He was non-verbal, and he was diagnosed with autism.

“I didn't know what autism was," she recalled. Years of struggle followed. Her son couldn't cooperate with treatments because loud noises and overstimulation caused him distress. By the time his seizures stopped, precious developmental years had been lost.

So, when her third child, Aaron, was born, Devyani watched closely. By age two-and-a-half, she noticed he was terrified of new people and places, uncomfortable at birthday parties, and resistant to anything outside his preferred activities. This time, she knew what to look for.

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Aaron was diagnosed at age three and immediately began a comprehensive programme combining speech as well as occupational and behavioural therapy. Within months, the transformation was remarkable. The boy who once refused to ride a bicycle now pedals confidently. The child who feared crowds now plays with his siblings and grandparents. He even started expressing his wants and needs.

"The biggest difference is he started playing with other people," Devyani said. "Earlier he didn't get along with people. Now he plays with everyone."

Understanding autism

Elaine Maichin, a neurodivergent psychologist and owner of Uniquely You Mental Health Centre, explained that autism presents differently in every individual.

"Autism is a neurodevelopmental difference that can present in many different ways," she said. "As many autistic advocates say, 'If you've met one autistic person, you've met one autistic person.'"

Parents should seek assessment if they notice consistent differences in communication, social interaction, sensory processing, or emotional regulation. The goal is not to identify what is "wrong" but to gain understanding of how the child experiences the world.

According to Sabreena Akbar, clinical psychologist at Aster Clinic, autism doesn't often show itself through one dramatic moment, but through the collection of small, consistent differences in how a child communicates, plays, and responds to the world. “Many of these signs appear in the first few years of life and early awareness can help families get the support they need,” she said.

She added that parents need to watch out for signs, such as limited eye contact, unusual speech patterns like repeating phrases and difficulty adapting to routine changes. “Such children prefer to play alone, have difficulty with gestures like pointing or waving and have strong reaction to sound, light or textures,” she said. “They also have a deep focus on specific objects like spinning wheels , lining up toys.”

Why early diagnosis matters

"Early identification can be beneficial because it allows families, educators and healthcare professionals to better understand a child's unique neurodevelopmental profile," Elaine said.

Diagnosis is not about changing who a child is but about creating environments where they can thrive. Occupational therapist Sharon Sweetlin Charles said that early intervention helps with better long-term independence and quality of life. “A structured environment and tailor made sessions of learning skills, language and sensory regulation in the earlier stages of life always gives a better outcome,” she said.

Overcoming fear

Many parents feel overwhelmed after a diagnosis. Benzita Roshal Ferrao, clinical head at Aster Clinics said that receiving an autism diagnosis is a very difficult overwhelming moment as a parent. “It comes with a rush of several emotions such as sadness, fear, anger,” she said. “People should take their time to go through the emotions. It is completely okay to feel the way they feel.”

She added that the social stigma from family, friends and society, was a difficult barrier to cross and that parents should focus on building a supportive community for the child and themselves.

Elaine encouraged parents to shift focus from "How do I change my child?" to "How do I better understand my child?"

"A child's diagnosis is not a predictor of their potential, quality of life or future success," she said.

Devyani's journey taught her that early diagnosis, while difficult to accept, opens doors. "Tomorrow can be better than today," she said