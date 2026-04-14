Dubai doctors rebuild man’s face after severe accident leaves complex fractures

Doctors at Aster Hospital Mankhool have successfully reconstructed the face of a 42-year-old man following a severe accident that left him with multiple life-threatening injuries, hospital officials said on Tuesday.

The patient was admitted to the emergency department with extensive facial trauma, including deep cuts, heavy bleeding, breathing difficulty, double vision, and partial facial nerve weakness.

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Medical assessments revealed what specialists describe as “pan facial fractures” — a rare and complex condition involving simultaneous fractures across the upper, middle, and lower parts of the face. Such injuries account for a small proportion of facial fractures and are typically associated with high-impact accidents, doctors said.

In this case, the man had fractures affecting the jaw, cheekbones, nasal bones, and eye sockets, along with damage to nasal cartilage and teeth. The injuries also disrupted the alignment of the jaw and posed a risk to his vision.

A surgical team performed a complex procedure known as open reduction and internal fixation, which involves repositioning fractured bones and stabilising them using plates and screws. The operation also included reconstruction of the eye sockets and nasal structures.

According to the medical team, managing the patient’s airway during surgery was particularly challenging due to the extent of facial injuries, requiring a specialised intubation approach.

The procedure was led by Dr Renju Prem, with anaesthesia support from Dr Abhishek J Narayan and Dr Jawad Ebn Mohammed.

Following surgery, the patient was monitored in intensive care for several days before gradually resuming oral intake and normal activity. He was discharged after approximately two weeks in stable condition, with doctors reporting restoration of facial structure and function.

Medical professionals said such cases require coordinated care across multiple specialties, including surgery, anaesthesia, and critical care, due to the complexity and risks involved.