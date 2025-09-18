Dubai: Doctors urge families to take flu shot, warn of possible complications of disease

Public health authorities in the UAE are urging residents to take the flu shots, pointing out that the vaccines are readily available at healthcare centres across Dubai.

During the National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2025-26 on Thursday, medics noted that influenza can also worsen chronic conditions and, in severe cases, lead to complications such as pneumonia or sepsis.

Doctors also said that individuals with pre-existing medical conditions or severe symptoms should seek prompt medical attention.

Dr Nada al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department, MoHaP, said, “The new influenza vaccine is already available in Dubai health centres and hospitals. It covers all age categories, starting from six months old. There are two types of vaccines: a standard vaccine for general population and a high-dose vaccine specifically designed for people 65 and above with weaker immune systems. The vaccination campaign runs from September 2021 to March 2026, which coincides with the period of highest flu virus circulation in the UAE”.

Why vaccination matters



Seasonal influenza spreads quickly, especially in crowded settings such as schools and nursing homes. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, tiny droplets carrying the virus are released into the air and can infect people nearby. The virus may also spread through contaminated hands. To limit transmission, covering the mouth and nose when coughing and frequent handwashing are essential.

In temperate regions, flu outbreaks are common in winter, while in tropical areas, they can occur at any time of the year. The incubation period — the time between infection and the appearance of symptoms — usually lasts about two days but may range from one to four.

Doctors stress that vaccination plays a vital role in preventing infection and reducing the risk of flu-related complications.

Dr Abdullah Al-Rasai, Head of the Prevention Medicine Department, DHA said,“Families must get their school-going children vaccinated. In case vaccination drives are held in schools, consent of parents is mandatory.”