Dubai celebrates 100th successful kidney transplant

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 1:09 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 10:48 PM

Dubai marked the beginning of 2024 with a significant achievement: Completing its 100th successful kidney transplant, with 40 per cent of these procedures performed at Al Jalila Children's Hospital.

Dr Waldo Concepcion, the hospital's deputy medical director and consultant transplant surgeon at Dubai Health, shared this milestone with Khaleej Times during World Kidney Day observed on the second Thursday of March every year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among these transplants were cases involving children, some of whom were siblings.

Dr Concepcion recounted one instance where a child — who had been on dialysis all his life and rejected by major organ transplant centres abroad due to vascular complexities — received a successful transplant at just 5 years old, regaining a normal life. He also highlighted the case of two young siblings with complex vascular issues referred to Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, emphasising the importance of specialised care.

Dr Waldo Concepcion

Dr Concepcion emphasised the broader impact of kidney disease on families, affecting parents, siblings, and loved ones. "Performing a transplant on a child not only saves their life but also liberates the entire family to resume normal living. Witnessing this transformation is immensely rewarding and serves as a powerful motivator to continue our efforts to assist more children in need," he said.

Revised federal law

Dr Concepcion praised the recent amendments in UAE Law No. 25 of 2023, stating that they signify a major advancement for the organ donation and transplantation programme.

Specifically, Articles 7.3 and 9.2 bring about transformative changes. "Article 7.3 allows for altruistic donation, addressing organ shortages, reducing wait times, and respecting individuals' autonomy and choice," he elaborated. "Article 9.2 mandates insurance coverage for transplant procedures, aligning with Dubai Health's 'patient-first' approach."

"These changes signify a solid commitment by the UAE’s leadership to improving health outcomes and ensuring long-term care for transplant recipients," he said.

ALSO READ:

In the UAE, various organs including kidneys, hearts, livers, lungs, and pancreases are transplanted. Currently, kidney transplantation services are provided for children at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital and for adults at Dubai Hospital.

The process, eligibility criteria, potential complications, and post-transplant care can vary significantly depending on the specific organ being transplanted. Differences exist among organ transplants in terms of survival rates, waiting times, medications required, and types of donors involved.

"For instance, organs like kidneys and livers can be donated by living donors, while hearts, lungs, and pancreases are typically sourced from deceased donors," Dr. Concepcion explained.

He highlighted that the waiting list for organ transplants is dynamic, reflecting the changing needs of patients at different stages of their journey toward transplantation. "While some individuals are 'active' and prepared for transplant, others are undergoing comprehensive medical evaluations to ensure optimal post-transplant outcomes."

Dr Concepcion underscored the escalating prevalence and urgency of kidney disease, citing the World Health Organisation's (WHO) data that now ranks it as the 10th leading cause of death, up from the 13th.

In response to this pressing challenge, he emphasised their commitment to initiatives aimed at raising awareness of kidney health and preventing kidney disease through Dubai Health's integrated health system.

"Early detection of kidney disease is crucial in our comprehensive strategy to address this growing health concern. By promoting better understanding and management of risk factors, we aim to reduce the incidence of kidney disease and, consequently, alleviate the demand for transplants."

ALSO READ: