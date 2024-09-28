Dubai: 70-year-old resident forms prostate cancer support group after own diagnosis

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024

After being diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer, a 70-year old business consultant who has lived in Dubai for the past 17 years, did not succumb to the enormity of the diagnosis. He firmly resolved to channel his energy into creating something positive.

Steve Ashby, who is originally from New Zealand, formed ‘Rise’, a community-driven initiative aimed at raising awareness about prostate cancer and supporting those affected. The first Rise event was held on September 18 at a café in Al Quoz with more than 30 attendees and four speakers who shared their positive vibes.

“Given how quickly we went from idea to reality – in less than 50 days since my cancer diagnosis – I would say it was an excellent event,” Ashby told Khaleej Times, noting: “Everyone learned something and connections were made for follow-up.

“This is exactly how we want Rise to work. I could not have dreamed of such a great start for this movement which is picking up so much momentum. The train has left the station towards a greater good,” he added.

Looking for support groups

In the days following his diagnosis, Ashby scoured the internet for support groups for men in the UAE that addressed the disease, but his search came up empty. Determined to make a difference, he took matters into his own hands, spreading the word and forming a support group of his own.

Soon, he was surrounded by people offering their support. From Raw Coffee Company in Al Qouz that provided a free venue for the event, to volunteers building the website and marketing the initiative pro bono, the community rallied around him.

“I just started meeting people and they took it up from there. It was my initiative to have the idea, but it was not entirely my event. The people I have met have built it into something far more powerful than I could ever have imagined,” Ashby highlighted.

Amazed by the turn of events, Ashby shared: ”I can't believe the extraordinary generosity and love of people I had never met before. We aim to become a library of information, offering a balanced view of treatment options and support, from traditional medicine to alternative therapies."

Fostering open conversations

Steve emphasised that prostate cancer is often a taboo subject among men, attacking their sense of identity and masculinity. "This disease is different from lung cancer or other cancers," he explained, noting: "It impacts a man's sense of being a man."

The group aims to break down these barriers by encouraging open conversations. "If we can help one man and his family, it's all worth it," he said. The Rise event series will also provide guidance on discussing the diagnosis with family, an often-overlooked aspect of dealing with prostate cancer.

Community support

One of the key speakers at the event was Tony Sului, a brain and mindset coach from MindMuscle. He said: "Cancer has a very personal significance in my life, having lost both of my grandparents to the disease.”