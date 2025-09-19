UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs

From gastric surgeries to liposuction and crash diets, weight loss has always been big business in the UAE. But now, a new wave of weight loss technologies is transforming how residents are shedding kilos — but doctors caution that much of the loss may be muscle rather than fat.

Doctors are reporting a surge in demand for GLP-1 weight loss injections, with more than 1,600 people signing up through virtual healthcare platforms in recent months.

“We have seen a 100 per cent success rate in terms of weight loss,” said Keswin Suresh, co-founder of DarDoc, noting that patients typically spend around Dh499 per month for the programme.

But he warned that without lifestyle support, the results can come at a cost. “About 40 per cent of the weight lost on these drugs can be muscle mass rather than fat if patients don’t follow strength training and consume at least one gram of protein per kilogramme of body weight,” he explained, adding that, to counter this, DarDoc integrates fitness and diet coaching alongside prescriptions.

Meanwhile, at GluCare, where patients are monitored using wearable devices and digital coaching tools, specialists are trying to shift the focus from shedding kilos to preserving lean mass. “We analyse fat-to-muscle ratios every few weeks,” said Dr Yousef Said, medical director at GluCare. “Patients sometimes lose weight on the scale but it’s mostly muscle, which is not a healthy outcome. Our aim is to make sure it’s fat loss.”

Why GLP-1 drugs are so popular

The surge has been driven in part by how accessible the drugs have become. For instance, DarDoc’s telehealth model allows patients to sign up at 9am, consult with a doctor by 9.30am, and receive their medication by 10.30am. Nurses are dispatched for home injections or blood tests, while follow-up consultations are handled virtually.

GluCare runs a more intensive hybrid system, combining in-person check-ups with continuous glucose monitors, smart wearables and app-based coaching.

For many, the appeal lies in how quickly they start seeing result. One GluCare patient with a body mass index (BMI) of 34 lost 10 kilos within months — nine kilos of fat and only one kilo of muscle. “He was at risk of sleep apnoea, snoring heavily and constantly fatigued," said Dr Yousef. "After the weight loss, all those issues disappeared."

Journey of transformation

For some, these drugs have been life-changing. Nawal Jamal, a Jordanian podcaster, turned to Mounjaro after years of struggling with her weight and a Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis — a hormonal condition that can make weight loss difficultdiagnosis.

When her weight hit 88kg in 2020, Nawal knew she had to act. The turning point came two years earlier, during a beach walk with a friend. “I couldn’t keep up. I was out of breath and had to sit down while she continued walking. That was the spark that made me change my lifestyle,” she said.

Standing 168cm tall, Nawal had weighed 63kg when she married in 2017. But over the years, her health declined. Determined to turn things around, she joined a gym, cut sugar and flour, and began following high-protein diets. Caring for her husband and mother through serious illnesses also fuelled her drive.

By 2023, she returned to her pre-marriage weight — but faced unhealthy patterns and later learned she had PCOS. Her doctor then prescribed Mounjaro, a GLP-1 weight loss drug, alongside a strict high-protein diet. “I needed 80 to 115 grams of protein daily to protect my muscles,” she said. The plan worked — she reached 58kg.

But maintaining it has been tough. “After I stopped Mounjaro for three months, I began to crave sweets and overeat again,” she admitted. “One day I saw a slice of cake on the kitchen table, I ate it and all the cravings came back. It’s like a trigger — if you cheat once, you will cheat twice and three times, it’s a ripple effect.”

To stay on track, Nawal now follows a strict meal plan: “I have a high-protein shake with protein bread for breakfast, a beef sandwich at noon, and another protein shake at 2pm. And I eat before everybody else at work so I am not tempted to eat with them.”

Feeling more confident

When Pakistani expat Mehreen Zubair began her weight-loss journey earlier this year, she weighed 86kg and felt stuck after years of failed diets. “No matter what I tried, I couldn’t lose weight, and I always suspected there might be underlying issues,” said the 32-year-old social media content creator, beauty educator, wife, and mother.

Constant fatigue and low confidence affected both her family life and career. A diagnosis of PCOS, along with high cholesterol and fatty liver, explained why shedding kilos had been so difficult. At that point, her BMI was around 33, placing her in the obese category.

“It impacted my confidence. As someone who works in beauty and social media, I wanted to feel comfortable in my own skin, but inside I was struggling with both health and self-image," she said.

That’s when she turned to DarDoc, an online platform offering supervised GLP-1 treatment. Prescribed Mounjaro in February 2025, Mehreen quickly noticed changes. “My appetite was more controlled, I wasn’t constantly craving food, and I felt lighter. In six years, I hadn’t lost more than 3 kilos — so dropping my first five felt like an achievement.”

Today, she weighs 65kg, her dose recently reduced as she nears her target. She credits the slow, supervised pace for making the process sustainable. “Honestly, it was very easy,” she said. “The programme felt personalised, so I never felt lost. The results have been so encouraging that they keep me motivated to stay consistent.”

Her health has also improved: PCOS symptoms eased, cholesterol lowered, fatty liver treated, and energy levels restored. “I can keep up with my daughter, sleep better, and feel active even after a long day,” she said. “The biggest change is my mindset — I feel more confident and positive about myself.”

"It’s not just about looking different — it’s about living better and feeling healthier inside out," she added.

To prevent muscle loss sometimes associated with GLP-1 medications, her doctors encouraged her to do weight training and increase her protein intake. “Instead of neglecting nutrition, I started making more conscious choices. I was asked to increase my protein and fibre intake, which helped me control these common side effects. I haven’t lost muscle — in fact, I’ve gained around 3kg of muscle while losing fat.”

But not all patients succeed. Um Noura said she did not see enough results with GLP-1 drugs and ultimately opted for gastric surgery after years of trying different diets and medications without long-term results.

Helping patients sustain their weight loss

Doctors say the biggest challenge now is helping patients sustain their weight loss after coming off the medication. “We gradually taper down the drug while increasing the coaching support to minimise rebound hunger,” said Keswin. “If you stop suddenly without lifestyle changes in place, the weight will come back.”

GluCare, meanwhile, is trialling AI-based nutrition and fitness coaching to help patients sustain their progress. “We are collecting long-term data on how much fat versus lean mass patients retain," said Dr Yousef.

Doctors expect demand for GLP-1 drugs to rise further as awareness grows, even as they caution that the injections are not a quick fix. “It’s not just about losing weight — it’s about losing fat,” Dr Said said. “Without that distinction, patients risk damaging their health in the long run.”