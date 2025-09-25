UAE doctors reassure Tylenol is safe, autism link ‘overstated’, not scientific

Several UAE experts have reassured residents that Tylenol is the “safest” medication when used at recommended doses. Others have also reiterated that the ingredients are safe for pregnant women.

“If used at the recommended dose, Tylenol is one of the safest pain and fever medications available,” said Dr Sonia Malik, Consultant Family Medicine at Burjeel By the Beach Clinic, Saadiyat Island. “Tylenol is easier on the stomach, kidneys, and heart than ibuprofen or aspirin.”

Dr Meera T. Anto, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynecologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai agreed with her. “When taken at the recommended dose, Tylenol is considered one of the safest pain relievers and fever reducers,” she said. “It is generally safe for most people, including children and pregnant women, when used properly.”

Tylenol during pregnancy

This comes days after US President Donald Trump repeatedly advised pregnant women against using acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol — alleging it contributes to rise in autism. "I want to say it like it is, don't take Tylenol. Don't take it," Trump said in a press conference. He also called on amendments to be made on how vaccines are administered to children.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has since issued a statement saying that there is “currently no conclusive scientific evidence” that confirms a “possible link between autism and use of acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) during pregnancy” and that extensive research has been undertaken regarding this over the past decade.

Dr Sonia said that claims that Tylenol causes autism are “overstated”. “The evidence is weak,” she said. “For now, acetaminophen remains the safest option for pregnant women who truly need pain or fever relief.”

A study of almost 2.5 million children born between 1995 and 2019 in Sweden published in 2024 showed that Acetaminophen use during pregnancy was not associated with children's risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability in sibling control analysis

However, Dubai-based pharmacist Rania Alkhani said that it was important to be “cautious” with the use of Tylenol during pregnancy. “Caution is also required with chronic use of Acetaminophen,” she said. “Otherwise, it is first line for pain management.”

Liver injury

Dr Meera explained why overdose was a real risk in the case of medicines like Tylenol. “Many multi-symptoms cold, flu, and pain products include acetaminophen, and people often don’t realise they are doubling up,” she said. “Even a slight overdose, repeated over several days, can cause serious liver injury.”

Dr Sonia agreed that when people “double dip” by taking Tylenol along with a cold medicine that already contains acetaminophen, it affects the liver. "Tylenol is easier on the stomach, kidneys, and heart than ibuprofen or aspirin,” she said. “However, the trade-off is that if you exceed the dose, the liver bears the brunt.”

She added that anyone with severe liver disease, or who consume alcohol heavily or patients on warfarin should be cautious and talk to their doctor before using Tylenol.

Rania added that people with frequent or chronic pains or are required to use painkillers frequently must consult specialist “who will investigate the underlying conditions and recommend the most appropriate therapy”.