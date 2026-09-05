Should women take creatine? UAE doctors explain benefits, risks and safe daily dose

Once associated mainly with bodybuilders and gym enthusiasts, creatine is increasingly attracting interest from women seeking to improve strength, exercise performance and recovery. But should every woman add it to her routine?

UAE health experts say the answer depends on the individual. While creatine may be useful for some healthy adults, it should not be taken simply because it is popular or has worked for someone else.

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound produced by the body and obtained in smaller amounts from foods such as meat and fish. It is stored mainly in the muscles, where it helps supply rapid energy during short, intense activity. Creatine monohydrate is the form most commonly used in supplements.

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Why women may consider it

“Creatine is not only for people who are looking to build muscle or improve their gym performance,” said Dr Eman Abdul Kader Alabar, Specialist Internal Medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais.

“Women can also consider creatine supplementation, particularly when the goal is to support muscle strength, physical performance and recovery. Maintaining muscle mass is important for overall health throughout adulthood and becomes particularly relevant as we get older.”

Dr Eman said research is also examining possible benefits beyond muscle health, including creatine’s role in energy metabolism and cognitive function. However, these areas are still being studied.

“It is important not to view creatine as a cure-all or something that everyone needs to take,” she said.

Individual needs come first

Melanie Dsouza, Clinical Dietician at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital, said women’s nutritional requirements can change during the reproductive years, pregnancy, breastfeeding and menopause. However, these needs differ considerably between individuals.

“Whether someone should take it depends on their individual health, nutritional needs and the reason it is being considered,” she said. “I would not recommend that people start taking it simply because it has worked well for someone else or because it is currently popular.”

Before recommending it, Melanie said she would consider the person’s overall diet, lifestyle, existing medical conditions, medicines and other supplements. Creatine should complement a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle rather than replace them.

What is the safe dose?

For most healthy adults, a commonly used and well-studied dose of creatine monohydrate is 3 to 5 grams per day, according to Dr Eman. She said consistency is generally more important than taking it at a particular time of day.

Some people begin with a short “loading phase” of about 20 grams a day, divided into smaller doses. However, this is optional and unnecessary for most users. Taking 3 to 5 grams daily can gradually increase the body’s creatine stores without loading.

Melanie stressed that no single amount is suitable for every person because the safe dose depends on the product, the reason it is being taken and the user’s age, health, diet and other medicines or supplements.

“Even nutrients that are essential to the body can potentially cause problems when taken in excessive amounts, so more is not necessarily better,” she said.

What about side effects?

Creatine is generally well tolerated by healthy adults when taken at recommended doses, Dr Eman said. Some people may initially experience mild bloating, digestive discomfort or an increase in body weight caused by water being stored in the muscles.

Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, people with kidney disease or other significant medical conditions, and those taking regular medicines or several supplements should speak to a healthcare professional before starting it.

Dr Eman also advised choosing a reputable product with clear ingredient and quality information.

Supplement, not substitute

Both specialists emphasised that creatine should be considered alongside, not instead of, a nutritious diet, regular physical activity, sufficient sleep and adequate hydration.

For some healthy women, it may be a useful addition when the goal is to support strength, exercise performance or recovery. For others, it may offer little practical value. The key, experts said, is to base the decision on a genuine need and individual health circumstances rather than a social-media trend.