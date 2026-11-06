UAE launches dental health screening for KG1 students in public schools

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has launched an oral and dental health screening project for Kindergarten 1 (KG1) students in public schools across the country.

The project, launched with the Ministry of Education and Emirates Health Services (EHS), is aimed at identifying dental and oral health issues before children begin primary school.

Families will be able to take children for the examination at EHS-run government health centres or private healthcare facilities. The screening will check for tooth decay, gum disease and other conditions that could affect a child’s health, development and ability to learn.

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Officials said the initiative is intended to make routine dental check-ups part of children’s healthcare from an early age, rather than visits happening only after pain or other symptoms emerge.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at Mohap, said the project reflected a national focus on prevention.

“Promoting oral and dental health from the preschool years helps establish healthy habits that can stay with children throughout their lives,” he said.

Al Rand said families had a central role in monitoring children’s health and encouraging daily habits that support oral health, alongside efforts by the education and health sectors.

The initiative is aligned with the UAE’s preventive healthcare plans and the World Health Organisation’s oral health strategy for 2023-2030, which calls for greater focus on prevention and early detection.

Tareq Al Hashimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the School Operations Sector in Dubai and the Northern Emirates at the Ministry of Education, said health was closely linked to children’s readiness to learn.

He said the ministry would continue working with partners on initiatives that promote prevention among students and families from the early years of education.

“Health supports children’s readiness to learn, enhancing their ability to participate and engage, and enabling them to make the most of their educational experience,” Al Hashimi said.

Dr Essam Al Zarooni, executive director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, said offering the screenings through EHS health centres would help identify issues early and direct children needing further care to the appropriate service.

He added that EHS would link the screening with health awareness and follow-up to support continuity of care during the early stages of children’s growth and development.