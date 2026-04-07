Should kids under 5 get only 1-hour screen time? UAE doctors weigh in on UK advice

UAE-based doctors are urging parents to take a balanced and mindful approach to children’s screen use, following new guidance in the UK recommending strict limits for young children.

According to guidance reported by the BBC, children under five should limit screen time to no more than one hour per day, while those under two should not be exposed to screens alone.

The recommendations also encourage parents to avoid fast-paced content and instead engage in shared screen use, alongside “screen swaps” such as reading or playing simple games.

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Medical professionals in the UAE say the advice aligns broadly with what is already known about early childhood development, particularly the importance of real-world interaction.

Dr Waleed Alomar, Specialist Psychiatrist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais, said that early childhood is a critical stage for brain development, during which learning is primarily driven by sensory experiences, play, and human interaction.

Excessive screen time — especially passive viewing — has been associated with delays in language development, reduced problem-solving skills, and weaker executive functioning.

From an emotional perspective, it may limit a child’s ability to develop empathy, emotional regulation, and social skills, which are best learned through direct interaction with caregivers and peers.

Not all screen use is harmful. High-quality, age-appropriate content viewed together with a caregiver can have educational value when used in moderation.

Risks of content type and solo use

Doctors also raised concerns about the type of content children are exposed to. Fast-paced videos, characterised by rapid scene changes and overstimulating visuals, may condition young minds to expect constant stimulation. Over time, this can contribute to shorter attention spans and difficulty maintaining focus in real-world activities.

Children who use screens alone may also be more prone to irritability, reduced impulse control, and difficulty transitioning away from devices.

Impact on sleep and physical health

Dr Sneha John, psychologist at Medcare Camali Clinic, highlighted the wider impact of excessive screen use on sleep and physical health.

“Screen exposure, particularly in the evening, can disrupt natural sleep patterns and make it harder for children to wind down,” she said. “At the same time, screen time often replaces physical activity, limiting opportunities for movement, outdoor play, and the development of motor skills.”

Rather than focusing solely on strict time limits, Dr Sneha said parents should aim for a balanced routine that prioritises sleep, physical activity, and meaningful interaction.

She advised setting clear boundaries, such as keeping devices out of bedrooms and maintaining screen-free times during meals and before bedtime.

Practical strategies for families

Experts recommend practical strategies to help families reduce screen dependence, including creating engaging alternatives such as reading, drawing, and outdoor play, modelling healthy screen habits, and gradually reducing usage rather than abruptly removing devices.

Parents in the UAE acknowledge the challenges of limiting screen time, particularly in busy daily routines.

Sara Hassan, a mother of an eight-month-old, said she avoids introducing screens early, believing that young children benefit more from exploring their surroundings and interacting with others.

Another parent, Mouza Al Muhannadi, who has three children aged 14, 13, and a younger child, said she uses screens selectively as a practical tool rather than a default solution.

She explained that screens are not the first choice, and using alternatives like short periods of quality time, simple home activities, and clear schedules makes a difference.