Child walking differently? UAE doctors explain when parents should seek help

A child's walking style can change considerably during the growing years, and many variations are a normal part of development. But UAE doctors say parents should pay attention when an unusual pattern persists, worsens or is accompanied by pain or other symptoms.

Persistent toe-walking, significant inward or outward turning of the feet, bowing, knock-knees and differences between the two sides of the body can sometimes warrant assessment.

Medics advise parents not to ignore a new limp or sudden change in how a child walks. In some cases, the source of discomfort may not be where the child feels the pain.

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When should parents get a child's gait checked?

Dr Anand Gorva, Specialist Orthopaedics Surgery, Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, said some walking variations are expected as children grow, but persistent or unusual patterns should not automatically be assumed to be something the child will outgrow.

"For example, persistent toe-walking, walking with a significant inward or outward turning of the feet, marked bowing or knock-knees, or a noticeable difference between the two sides may warrant assessment, particularly if the pattern continues beyond the expected stage of development. A change in a child’s walking pattern, especially if it develops suddenly, also deserves attention," Dr Gorva said.

Dr Nahed Mohamed Abdelgabaar Ali, Specialist - Pediatrics, Burjeel Medical Center, Al Shamkha, reiterated assessment becomes particularly important when a walking pattern is persistent, worsening, painful or begins affecting daily activities.

“Persistent toe-walking beyond the early toddler years, particularly if it is associated with Achilles tendon tightness, weakness, asymmetry, or developmental concerns, should also be evaluated.

“Do not simply observe a new or unexplained limp without assessment. Remember that a child with a hip problem may sometimes complain of knee pain rather than hip pain.”

Parents should also watch for symptoms beyond the walking pattern itself. Dr Sruthi Sarath, Specialist Paediatrician at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, said gait problems can cause balance issues and frequent falls, while walking may become increasingly tiring and inefficient.

“Initially, the condition may be painless, but it can gradually lead to pain in the foot, knee, hip or back. Leg-length differences may also develop, either because one leg is genuinely shorter or longer than the other, or because of functional asymmetry caused by joint position, muscle tightness, pelvic tilt or deformity. In progressive neurological or musculoskeletal disorders, children may also lose functional independence and develop hip, spine and pelvic problems, along with progressive skeletal malalignment.”

Early assessment does not always mean treatment

Dr Nahed said early assessment is not necessarily a sign that a child will need treatment. In some cases, reassurance, observation and follow-up may be sufficient.

Where treatment is needed, the approach depends on the underlying cause and may include physiotherapy, targeted exercises, orthotics or specialist care.

“The goal of early assessment is not simply to ‘correct’ the way a child walks. More importantly, it is to identify children who may have an underlying condition that benefits from early management," Dr Nahed said.