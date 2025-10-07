UAE doctors perform first-of-its-kind chemotherapy directly to liver tumours

When a 60-year-old man was told that his liver tumours could not be surgically removed, he and his family feared there were no options left. His colorectal cancer had spread to the liver, and traditional treatment methods were unlikely to help.

But a team of specialists at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi gave him a new chance at recovery through a procedure never before performed in the Gulf region. Surgeons at Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) successfully implanted a Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump (HAIP) — an advanced device that delivers chemotherapy directly to liver tumours.

Lifeline for cancer patients

The five-hour surgery, performed by a multidisciplinary team, was completed without complications. The patient was moved from the operating room in stable condition and is now under close post-operative care.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The HAIP is a small medical device placed beneath the skin that continuously pumps highly concentrated chemotherapy through the hepatic artery, the main blood vessel supplying the liver. This method ensures that the drug directly targets tumours while sparing the rest of the body from harsh side effects.

“This technique helps shrink tumours that are otherwise inoperable and increases the possibility of converting them into surgically removable tumours,” said Dr Mohammad Adileh, consultant oncological surgeon and head of general and oncological surgery at Burjeel Medical City.

“The success of this operation represents a major breakthrough in the treatment of liver tumours resulting from metastatic colorectal cancer. It places the UAE among advanced nations offering such highly complex treatment,” he added.

Turning point for regional oncology

Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, said the introduction of HAIP marks a significant advancement in cancer treatment for the UAE and the region.

“We are proud to offer this advanced option for the first time in the UAE and the Gulf. Our goal is to improve survival rates and enhance quality of life for patients battling advanced liver cancer,” he said.

He added that such achievements highlight the UAE’s growing capacity to deliver world-class cancer care locally. “Patients no longer need to travel abroad for highly specialised treatments, they can now access them right here,” said Professor Al Shamsi.

The HAIP technique is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is performed at only a limited number of leading cancer centres worldwide due to the specialised expertise required. With this successful surgery, hospitals in the country join a list of facilities worldwide, bringing the UAE’s position as a regional leader in advanced oncology care.