UAE: Wearing cheap, unlicensed eye lenses for Halloween may lead to blindness, doctors warn

Emergency rooms across the UAE report cases of severe eye infections and corneal injuries every year following Halloween. Experts say the surge is linked to the growing use of decorative contact lenses worn for costumes and parties, often purchased at a low cost from unverified online stores or beauty shops.

Dr Pavly Moawad, an ophthalmologist at Saudi German Hospital, Ajman, stated that even short-term use of unregulated lenses can lead to serious complications.

“We often see patients who wear decorative lenses for just a few hours and end up with severe eye infections or corneal abrasions,” she said. “Bacterial keratitis can threaten vision within 24 to 48 hours if left untreated.”

Decorative or cosmetic contact lenses are worn purely to change the colour or appearance of the eyes, commonly used for Halloween, cosplay, or to achieve “circle” effects. Dr Moawad explained that while these lenses may not always have prescription power, they are regulated medical devices and therefore legally require a prescription and proper fitting.

When professionally fitted, scleral lenses can be safe for specific medical conditions, “But fashion full-eye lenses bought without supervision are far riskier. They cover more of the eye, reduce oxygen to the cornea, and can trap debris or chemicals — making abrasions and infections more likely,” she said.

Among the most common problems doctors see are corneal abrasions, bacterial keratitis (often caused by Pseudomonas), Acanthamoeba keratitis, conjunctivitis, and toxic or allergic reactions. If left untreated, these conditions can progress to corneal ulcers, scarring, and even permanent vision loss.

Dr Moawad warned that the danger is particularly high when lenses are purchased cheaply online or from unlicensed beauty stores. Such sellers may offer lenses with poor fit, non-sterile packaging, or unknown dyes and materials. Additionally, a poor fit can cause scratches on the cornea and significantly increase the risk of ulcers, infections, or even blindness.

Even if used just for a party, the risk remains. “Bacterial keratitis can threaten vision in less than two days,” Dr Moawad said.

She noted that early symptoms such as redness, pain, light sensitivity, tearing, halos, or blurred vision should never be ignored, especially if discomfort persists after removing the lenses. In severe cases, complications can lead to blood vessel growth into the cornea, secondary glaucoma, or even the need for a corneal transplant.

To protect their eyes, Dr Moawad urged residents to treat all contact lenses, whether decorative or not, as medical devices.

“Never sleep, swim, or shower with lenses on, and never share them with others. Replace lenses and cases on schedule, and only buy from sellers that require a valid prescription,” she emphasised.

How to protect your eyes

While the risks are real, eye specialists say simple precautions can help prevent most complications.

Dr Nisha Ramdas Chandnani, HOD and Ophthalmologist at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, outlined key steps users should follow before and after wearing decorative contact lenses.

Before wearing contact lenses, it's recommended that you visit an ophthalmologist for a comprehensive evaluation to determine if you are a suitable candidate.

“Always buy FDA-approved lenses from reputable, licensed sellers,” she said.

“Even decorative lenses need a proper fit. Avoid unregulated sources, wash your hands thoroughly before handling lenses, and never share them with others — this is a direct infection risk.”

After use, she advised following the recommended wear time, which is a maximum of 8 to 10 hours, and removing the lenses with clean hands.

“Take the lenses out immediately if you experience redness, pain, burning, or blurred vision.”

Dr Chandnani said lenses should be stored only in a clean solution, as per the manufacturer's instructions, to maintain quality and prevent infections.

Among the most common mistakes, she said, are cleaning lenses with tap water, over-wearing them, reusing daily disposables, or using expired solutions.

She added that people often underestimate the importance of hygiene. Not maintaining proper handling or storage conditions can quickly lead to bacterial contamination. As for full-eye (scleral) lenses, they are larger than traditional lenses and therefore require extra care and attention.

“Daily-wear scleral lenses can be used for up to 10–12 hours a day,” she said. “Extended-wear lenses may be used overnight, but only under the supervision of a qualified professional.”