Why some pets seem better, until they're not, experts weigh in

“Bounce Back Syndrome” is a term that may be unfamiliar to many, but its consequences are widely recognized. It’s what happens when pet owners, relieved that their animal seems fine after a veterinary visit, skip the follow-up appointments that matter most.

This is where things can quietly go wrong. Infections can develop, and conditions that were caught early may begin to worsen. It’s not negligence, it’s simply human nature.

Dr. Sasa Mlinar, Head Veterinarian at Aura Veterinary Clinic, shared his perspective on the issue.

“Yes, it’s quite common. Some diseases move faster than the symptoms, such as heart disease and diabetes. Pets may seem stable until suddenly they’re not.”

When asked why pet owners often skip follow-up appointments, Dr. Sasa said the explanation is usually the same: once a pet appears to be doing better, many owners assume the problem has been resolved.

“The most common reason is also the most understandable one. They see that the pet looks better, so the visit feels less urgent.”

He shared a case that reflects a situation veterinarians encounter frequently:

“A pet appeared stable after an initial procedure, but a scheduled review would have caught early signs of infection or incomplete healing while they were still straightforward to treat. By the time the family noticed something visibly wrong, the condition had progressed and required significantly more intervention than it would have needed a week earlier.”

Yet improvement in symptoms does not always mean recovery is complete. Follow-up appointments allow veterinarians to assess healing, identify complications early, and adjust treatment before small issues become larger ones.

“This is exactly where clinical experience matters,” Dr.Sasa said. “Reading the early signals before they surface is what we’re trained to do. At Aura, we also make a point of teaching families what to watch for at home so that knowledge doesn’t stay locked inside the clinic.”

According to Dr. Sasa, some of the most important signs families should watch for include the following:

“Changes in appetite, energy, or behavior are often the earliest indicators because they tend to shift before more obvious physical signs appear. Watch for swelling, discharge, or a wound that feels warm; persistent scratching or licking of one area; difficulty moving; and changes in thirst or urination. Essentially, anything unusual can signal that adjustments or further evaluation may be necessary.”

Many pets instinctively mask discomfort, a survival behavior well documented in veterinary medicine. This means that a pet showing no obvious signs of distress is not proof that nothing is wrong.

If something simply feels off to you, trust that instinct. It has real value.

“We would always rather assess a pet and find it healthy than have a family wait for a sign their pet was built to hide,” Dr. Sasa said.

Aura Veterinary Clinic opened on 17 June 2026 in Dubai Investment Park, expanding veterinary care options for pet owners in the area.

With a genuine commitment to animal welfare, the company supports rescue organizations through adoption days and donations, including 12,000 kilograms of pet food donated last year.

Dr. Anna Gulii from Dubai Vet, also shared her perspective on the issue.

“One of the challenges in veterinary medicine is that animals cannot tell us how they feel. Owners usually assess recovery based on visible improvements, their pet is eating, playing, or appears more comfortable and naturally assume the problem has been resolved.”

However, visible improvement does not always mean the underlying condition has fully healed. According to Dr. Anna, this is why follow-up visits remain an important part of the treatment process.

When asked why owners may be more likely to miss follow-up appointments. Anna explained that the trend is not unique to the country, but certain local factors can contribute to it.

“In many ways, this happens everywhere. But Dubai is a fast-paced environment. Many pet owners travel frequently, and pets are often cared for by nannies, boarding facilities, or other caregivers who may not be the same people who attended the veterinary consultation or are monitoring subtle changes in the animal's condition.”

She also pointed to the UAE's climate as another factor that can complicate recovery.

“The combination of heat and humidity creates conditions where some skin and ear conditions, as well as certain parasite related problems, can be more persistent and prone to recurrence.”

As a result, pets may appear significantly better after initial treatment, leading owners to believe the issue has been resolved, even when further monitoring is needed.

“Follow-up examinations are often essential to ensure that the condition is truly under control and to reduce the risk of recurrence,” Dr. Anna said.

She added that many owners understandably expect quick results once treatment begins. While initial care often relieves symptoms and improves a pet's comfort, it does not necessarily mean the underlying issue has been fully addressed.

“Follow-up appointments are where veterinarians confirm recovery, assess progress, and determine whether additional diagnostics or treatment adjustments are needed.”

For that reason, Dr. Anna believes communication is just as important as treatment itself.

“Owner education and communication about the purpose of follow-up care are often just as important as the treatment we provide.”