Aster launches sixth global nursing award, offers $250,000 prize to nurses globally

Registered nurses in the UAE and across the world can now compete for a $250,000 (Dh918,125) prize as Aster DM Healthcare opens applications for the sixth edition of its Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, recognising outstanding contributions to patient care, healthcare innovation and community service.

The global award invites nurses to share stories from their professional journeys, highlighting how their work is improving patient outcomes, strengthening healthcare systems and making a difference to communities.

Applications for the 2027 edition are open until December 31, 2026, through the award's official website, with submissions accepted in multiple languages.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Established in 2021 by Aster DM Healthcare Founder Chairman Dr Azad Moopen, the initiative aims to bring greater recognition to the contributions of nurses, whose work often extends beyond bedside care to include research, education, leadership and public health.

The award is open to registered nurses worldwide, who can submit case studies highlighting their professional experience across five categories: Patient Care; Nursing Education; Social and Community Service in Healthcare/Public Health; Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Healthcare; and Nursing Leadership and Administration.

Nurses' contributions beyond bedside care

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Dr Moopen said the award was created to recognise nurses not only for the care they provide but also for their wider contributions to healthcare systems and communities.

“When we instituted the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, our vision was to create a platform that would recognise nurses not just for the care they deliver, but also for the ideas they advance, the systems they strengthen and the communities they transform.

“The response over the past five editions has reinforced how much nurses contribute to healthcare in ways that often go unrecognised. As we launch the sixth edition, we remain committed to bringing these stories to the forefront and ensuring that exceptional nursing contributions receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve,” he said.

The award has grown into an international platform for celebrating nursing excellence. Its 2026 edition received more than 134,000 registrations from 214 countries and economies, reflecting its expanding global reach.

Top 10 finalists to compete for $250,000 prize

The selection process will be independently managed by Ernst & Young LLP (EY), with oversight from an international Grand Jury comprising recognised healthcare leaders.

Following a multi-stage evaluation, 10 finalists will be shortlisted to compete for the top prize of $250,000. The winners will be recognised at a global awards ceremony planned for May 2027, coinciding with International Nurses Day.

Previous editions have recognised nurses from across the world for their contributions to healthcare. Kenya’s Nurse Anna Qabale Duba won the inaugural award in 2022, held in Dubai, followed by Britain's Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd in 2023.

Nurse Maria Victoria Juan from the Philippines won the third edition, while Ghana's Nurse Naomi Ohene Oti received the award in May 2025.

The fifth edition, held in Kochi, India, in 2026, recognised Dr Agimol Pradeep from the United Kingdom, a senior transplant coordinator at King's College Hospital and honorary senior lecturer at the University of Salford.

Her work addressing healthcare inequalities, including co-founding the Upahaar initiative — which has registered more than 10,000 stem cell donors — highlighted how nursing-led initiatives can extend their impact well beyond hospitals and directly benefit communities.

Registered nurses interested in applying for the 2027 award can submit their entries at the Aster guardians website by December 31, 2026.