Arabic speakers in UAE can now find credible medical info on YouTube Health

In the UAE specifically, the platform will show information from trusted hospitals and health authorities

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 9:47 AM

Now, Arabic speakers in the UAE can get credible health information on YouTube.

YouTube Health has been launched in Arabic to help people around the Arabic-speaking world access accurate and reliable medical information. Thus far, it has worked with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Hospital to provide credible health information for users.

How does YouTube Health work?

When a user opens the YouTube app and types in a medical-related topic, a new “shelf” will visually highlight videos from authoritative and vetted health channels (such as Burjeel and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi). A panel will also show up, which will provide easy-to-understand information from credible third-party sources to give users context. In the UAE specifically, the panels will show information from trusted hospitals and health authorities.

First UAE, then Mena 

“We have 7.5 million people in the UAE who come to YouTube on a regular basis, over 20 million in Saudi. And so, we know that there are people here who are looking for health information," Dr Garth Graham, the head of YouTube Health told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.  

Arabic is the latest language to be added in the YouTube Health feature, along with nine other languages including English, French, and Japanese. It’s available in 11 countries and now includes the UAE. Graham said that the starting point is the Emirates but evidently will continue expanding across the Middle East and North Africa region.

AI health misinformation

As artificial intelligence (AI) technologies become more nuanced, making it harder to detect fact from fiction, there is a growing need to ensure people receive credible facts about their health. Despite this, YouTube has taken a progressive stance when it comes to AI.

The head of YouTube Health said that as long as users disclose when AI generated content is used and that the information remains factual, there is no issue using AI. “The more important thing is our trust and safety policies that tackle misinformation apply to both non-AI or AI-generated content. It doesn't depend on the methodology in which the content is generated,” Graham explained.

“What we're tackling here, whether it's AI or non-AI-related information is whether that information can be harmful, whether that information violates our community guidelines in terms of the kinds of information that would be against consensus coming from local health authorities or the World Health Organization.”