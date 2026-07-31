American Hospital Dubai reaches another historic milestone, earning recognition for its medical education efforts in the UAE

The hospital was awarded Institutional Accreditation by UAE’s National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS)

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American Hospital Dubai proudly marked another illustrious milestone by receiving Institutional Accreditation from the National Institute for Health Specialities (NIHS). Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani, secretary general of NIHS, presented the Institutional Accreditation certificate to American Hospital Dubai, noting that this accreditation demonstrates that the hospital meets NIHS standards for postgraduate medical education. He said he was delighted to see a private hospital actively participating in healthcare workforce development, adding that academic hospitals play an important role in improving healthcare by integrating clinical care, education, research and continuous quality improvement. The NIHS leads and regulates medical professional development in the country.

Announced on July 6, 2026, this recognition once again demonstrates American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to advancing excellence in professional medical practice in the UAE and the region.

Promoting medical education and nurturing future healthcare leaders are among the hospital's core values, as embodied in its American Hospital Academic Institute (AHAI), the hospital's educational arm, established in 2022. AHAI equips medical students with high-quality clinical training and firsthand knowledge of advanced treatments and procedures, thereby elevating healthcare standards in the UAE and the region.

American Hospital Dubai’s educational efforts also include a Robotic Surgery Training Institute, developed in collaboration with Robotics Surgical Systems (RSS) and UK-based CMR Surgical, to advance robotic surgical skills among medical professionals. The Institutional Accreditation acknowledges the dedication and collaboration of American Hospital Dubai’s leadership, faculty, and the entire AHAI team, to raise the standard of medical education and patient care.

American Hospital Dubai remains committed to innovation, continuous improvement, and providing an exceptional learning environment to prepare future physicians to deliver the highest quality of care.

Roudaina Haddad, group chief operating officer and deputy GCEO of American Hospital Dubai, said: “We are proud to mark another milestone in our medical education leadership in the UAE and the region. To be awarded Institutional Accreditation by the UAE’s National Institute for Health Specialities (NIHS) is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals. We have always fulfilled and will continue to fulfil our mission to promote medical education as an integral part of delivering transformative healthcare for all. We express our sincere appreciation to the National Institute for Health Specialities (NIHS) for this recognition and congratulate everyone whose contributions made this remarkable achievement possible.”