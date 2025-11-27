American Hospital Dubai performs the Middle East’s first da Vinci SP surgery

The hospital reached another milestone in its robotic surgery excellence, further consolidating its role as a regional healthcare leader

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



American Hospital Dubai has announced another milestone with the successful completion of the first-ever da Vinci SP®️ (Single Port) surgery in the Middle East.

The da Vinci SP system’s single-port access, as its name suggests, is a robotic surgical system that utilises a single incision or orifice to perform surgery. Using enhanced 3D visualisation, it offers unparalleled precision and minimal invasiveness for patients, enabling surgeons to expand their surgical capabilities and achieve significant improvements in accuracy and efficiency.

The da Vinci SP system helps preserve healthy tissue, supports quicker recovery, reduces pain, and results in minimal scarring, thereby enhancing patient quality of life.

American Hospital Dubai's Centre of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) is the first private healthcare facility in the region to receive accreditation from the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). As the regional hub for robotic surgery, American Hospital Dubai is dedicated to pioneering advanced procedures and training, empowering surgeons across the Middle East to enhance their expertise, raise surgical standards, and ensure patients throughout the region receive world-class care.

This new milestone of performing the da Vinci SP (Single Port) surgery strengthens American Hospital Dubai’s longstanding reputation as the first in the region to adopt and advance cutting-edge healthcare technologies, consistently setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence.

With the dedication and exceptional skills of its surgical and clinical teams, along with its progressive leadership, American Hospital Dubai continues to shape the future of modern medicine.

Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, stated: “Introducing the Middle East’s first da Vinci SP procedure marks another milestone in our journey to bring world-leading technologies to the region. American Hospital Dubai has consistently led the way in adopting innovations that improve outcomes and shape the future of medicine. As a training centre for surgeons across the region, we are proud to set new standards that benefit both our patients and the wider medical community.”

Dr Hatem Mousa, chief of surgery and director of the Robotic Surgery Centre of Excellence, American Hospital Dubai, said: “This landmark procedure highlights our mission to shape the future of robotic surgery in the Middle East. The da Vinci SP®️ system is a powerful addition to our capabilities, enabling us to deliver superior outcomes and expand the possibilities of minimally invasive care. As a regional training hub, American Hospital Dubai continues to lead by example, empowering surgeons and elevating standards across the region.”