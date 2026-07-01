American Hospital Dubai performs Dubai's first robotic mitral valve repair, marking a new era in minimally invasive heart valve surgery

The complex surgery reaffirms the hospital's regional leadership in cardiac care and robotic expertise while expanding advanced cardiac care options in the UAE and beyond

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American Hospital Dubai has successfully performed Dubai's first robotic mitral valve repair. American Hospital Dubai is the only hospital in the UAE offering robotic cardiac surgery. This robotic mitral valve repair marks another milestone in American Hospital Dubai's expertise in treating complex cardiac conditions, opening a new chapter in minimally invasive robotic heart valve surgery in the UAE and providing patients with access to world-class valve reconstruction technology without travelling abroad.

The robotic mitral valve repair is a less invasive alternative to conventional open-heart surgery, enabling faster recovery and excellent clinical outcomes.

The groundbreaking procedure was performed by Dr Mohi Mitiek, head of cardiac and thoracic surgery at American Hospital Dubai, in collaboration with the hospital's multidisciplinary heart team.

The patient, a 60-year-old man, was suffering from degenerative mitral valve disease, with his condition progressing from moderate to severe despite medical therapy and ongoing monitoring. The mitral valve is one of the four valves of the heart. Located between the left upper (atrium) and lower (ventricle) chambers, it allows blood to flow from the left atrium to the left ventricle. In the patient's case, the damaged mitral valve was not closing properly, causing blood to leak back into the atrium, a condition known as mitral regurgitation, which required valve repair.

Following a thorough evaluation by American Hospital Dubai's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery teams, the patient was offered three treatment options: conventional mitral valve repair via a median sternotomy (an incision through the breastbone down the centre of the chest), minimally invasive mitral valve repair via a small right thoracotomy (an incision between the ribs on the right side of the chest), or robotic mitral valve repair (performed through small incisions between the ribs instead of opening the chest).

The patient chose to undergo robotic mitral valve repair because it offers several advantages over other procedures, including less pain, reduced blood loss, fewer blood transfusions, faster recovery and a shorter hospital stay.

American Hospital Dubai's surgical team successfully reconstructed the mitral valve using the da Vinci robotic platform. A post-procedural echocardiogram confirmed an excellent repair, with complete elimination of regurgitation, or reverse blood flow.

The day after surgery, the patient was able to walk independently and resume oral nutrition. His recovery progressed without complications, and he was discharged on the third day with an excellent prognosis.

American Hospital Dubai was the first in the region to introduce the fourth-generation da Vinci Robotic Surgical System. The hospital's Centre of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) is the region's first private healthcare facility to be accredited by the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). This accreditation reflects American Hospital Dubai's commitment to providing the highest standard of robotic medical care in the region, with a focus on patient safety and excellent clinical outcomes.

"Robotic mitral valve repair represents the pinnacle of modern reconstructive valve surgery," said Dr Mitiek. "The robotic platform provides exceptional visualisation and precision, enabling us to perform complex valve reconstruction while minimising trauma to the patient. This landmark surgery reflects American Hospital Dubai's commitment to delivering the highest-quality care through advanced technologies, ensuring the fastest, safest recovery possible for our patients."