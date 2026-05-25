American Hospital Dubai performs an innovative RoboticScope Microsurigical Varicocelectomy at its Dubai Science Park Hospital

The complex testicular surgery, known as varicocelectomy, was performed with the aid of rare technology at the American Hospital Dubai Science Park recently

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American Hospital Dubai, the region’s leader in complex robotic surgical excellence, reached a new milestone at its affiliate hospital, the American Hospital Dubai Science Park, by performing a RoboticScope Microsurgical Varicocelectomy, a complex testicular procedure. This procedure was performed by Dr Rozh Jalil, consultant urological surgeon and andrologist.

Dr Jalil is internationally recognised for his pioneering work in performing RoboticScope Microsurgical Varicocelectomy.

The successful RoboticScope Microsurgical Varicocele procedure at American Hospital Dubai Science Park demonstrates the feasibility of this advanced, state-of-the-art approach across diverse clinical settings. These breakthroughs reaffirm American Hospital Dubai's commitment to integrating innovation into clinical practice while upholding microsurgical principles.

What is varicocele surgery?

Varicocele is a condition that occurs in the male scrotum (which holds the testicles), in which veins in the scrotum become enlarged, dilated, and tortuous. The veins distortion affects blood flow, causing blood to pool in the area rather than circulating out of the scrotum as it normally would. This blood pooling can cause impaired spermatogenesis (poor sperm production), testicular discomfort, and progressive testicular dysfunction, potentially leading to infertility.

A common condition, varicocele affects approximately 15 per cent of men and up to 40 per cent of those with primary infertility.

The primary treatment for varicocele is surgical correction.

What are the surgical options for varicocelectomy?

The conventional open varicocelectomies include inguinal ligation - a procedure in which cuts are made in the groin to access the enlarged vein - and the retroperitoneal method that involves tying off the enlarged scrotum veins in the abdominal area, behind the lining of the stomach (the peritoneum). Hence, the procedure’s name is retroperitoneal.

But these procedures can cause relatively high recurrence rates and complications.

The surgical management of varicocele, however, has undergone several advances, leading to greater precision, fewer complications, and improved outcomes. The advent of microsurgical varicocelectomy set the gold standard for varicocele therapy due to its higher success rate and minimal complications.

Microsurgical varicocelectomy uses a microscope to enhance the surgeon’s visibility and precision when accessing the affected scrotal veins. As a minimally invasive technique, it promotes better identification and ligation (tying up) of the dilated veins, helping to minimise damage to surrounding tissues and arteries.

Dr Jalil’s RoboticScope-assisted Microsurgical Varicocelectomy represented an early example of next-generation visualisation technology in testicular microsurgery.

American Hospital Dubai’s next-generation expertise in varicocelectomy’s clinical relevance and patient satisfaction

The application of this technology at American Hospital Dubai Science Park demonstrates the hospital's expertise in integrating the latest technology into clinical practice to improve safety, efficacy, and patient outcomes.

The hospital is committed to using the latest surgical techniques to improve outcomes for patients undergoing varicocelectomy. These outcomes include correct identification of affected sites to achieve precision surgery to minimise the risk of recurrence, eliminate damage to surrounding tissues, reduce complications, and improve fertility outcomes.

American Hospital Dubai values technological advancement not by its novelty but by its ability to improve core clinical outcomes.

Contemporary perspectives in modern varicocelectomy

Modern varicocelectomy is a convergence of evolving surgical techniques and visualisation tools that build on microsurgery to pursue better imaging and precision. Early clinical experience, including the cases performed by Dr Jalil, highlights the role of such technologies as adjuncts to established microsurgical techniques rather than replacements.

The emerging picture in male reproductive and sexual health (andrology) issues

Beyond varicocelectomy, advances in robotic and visualisation technology can play a significant role in male reproductive and sexual (andrological) health issues related to microsurgery, such as microsurgical testicular sperm extraction (micro-TESE) and reversal of vasectomy.

These procedures require ultra-precision, surgical dexterity and control, all of which are greatly enhanced by microsurgical advances and robot-assisted techniques.

Positive patient outcomes are at the heart of medical technological progress, and American Hospital Dubai’s expertise in integrating the latest surgical technologies with human skill is a testament to its patient-first healthcare mission and vision.